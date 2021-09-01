Several JMU sports teams began their fall schedules this week. Here’s what happened.
Men’s soccer (1-1-0)
JMU men’s soccer split its first two matches of the season this week. Thursday evening, the Dukes lost to No. 1 and defending NCAA national champion Marshall 6-1. Redshirt freshman midfielder Axel Ahlander scored the lone goal for JMU.
On Sunday, the Dukes shut out Missouri-Kansas City 2-0. Redshirt sophomore midfielder Clay Obara scored for JMU in the first half, and redshirt junior forward Luca Erhardt scored in the second half. Redshirt sophomore midfielder and forward Rodrigo Robles assisted on both goals.
Women’s soccer (1-2)
JMU women’s soccer lost its only match this week, falling 4-3 to Louisville on Friday. The match was originally scheduled for Thursday, but it was postponed to Friday due to inclement weather. The Cardinals jumped out to a 3-0 lead, but the Dukes battled back to tie the match before Louisville scored the game-winner in the 62’.
Redshirt senior forward Hannah Coulling scored two of JMU’s goals, with redshirt senior midfielder Ebony Wiseman contributing the other one.
Volleyball (2-1)
JMU volleyball won two of its three matches this week. The Dukes defeated High Point 3-2 on Friday — JMU rallied from a 2-0 deficit to beat the Panthers. Senior setter Rebecca Frye picked up 61 assists, marking the first 60-assist game for the Dukes since Lauren Miles tallied 62 on Nov. 16, 2007.
JMU split Saturday’s doubleheader. VCU swept the Dukes 3-0 in match one before JMU defeated Illinois State 3-1 in the nightcap.
Field hockey (2-0)
JMU field hockey won both of its games this week. On Friday, the Dukes defeated Bucknell 3-0. Junior forward Eveline Zwager scored twice in the opening 10 minutes, and sophomore defender Sarah Beers added one at the 44:32 mark. Graduate student Florien Marcussen earned her first clean sheet as a Duke.
JMU downed St. Francis 3-0 Sunday. The Dukes outshot the Red Flash 25-3, including 18-1 in shots on goal. Junior midfielder Diede Remijnse scored her first career goal early in the second quarter, and sophomore goalkeeper Brandelynn Heinbaugh started the second half in goal for JMU and threw a shutout.
Other news
JMU men’s tennis and women’s tennis announced their fall 2021 schedules this week. The men’s schedule begins in mid-September and concludes in late October, and the women’s slate starts in mid-September and ends in early November.
JMU football redshirt senior punter Harry O’Kelly was named to the preseason watch list for the 2021 FCS Punter of the Year award. It’s the third straight season he’s been considered.
JMU women’s soccer’s match versus Ohio scheduled for Sunday afternoon was declared a no contest due to inclement weather. After a weather delay longer than two hours, the teams played the first half before another weather delay.
