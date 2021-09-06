JMU football, cross country and women’s golf began their fall 2021 schedules this week. Here’s what happened.
Football (1-0)
JMU football began its 50th season Saturday night with a commanding 68-10 victory over Morehead State. The Dukes’ defense held the Eagles to -57 rushing yards, which shattered the school record, and JMU scored 51 second-half points — also a record.
Redshirt senior quarterback Cole Johnson threw a career-high five touchdowns, and freshman quarterback Billy Atkins threw his first career touchdown. The Dukes’ defense forced four turnovers and a safety.
Men’s soccer (2-1-0)
JMU men’s soccer won its lone match this week, defeating NJIT 2-1 on Saturday. Redshirt junior forward Luca Erhardt scored at 5’ to give the Dukes an early lead, and JMU outshot the Highlanders 10-5 in the opening half.
Redshirt freshman defender Josiah Blanton scored his first goal of the season at 67’ to double the Dukes’ lead. Graduate goalkeeper Martin Leu saved five shots for JMU, keeping the Highlanders at bay.
Women’s soccer (1-4)
JMU women’s soccer lost both its matches this week in the Fairfield by Marriott Invitational, with the Dukes falling 3-2 to Virginia Tech on Thursday. Redshirt freshman midfielder Lexi Vanderlinden scored both goals for JMU — the first two of her collegiate career — and redshirt sophomore goalkeeper Alexandra Blom saved seven shots for the Dukes.
No. 3 U. Va defeated JMU 2-0 Sunday. The match was tied at halftime, but the Cavaliers scored twice in the second half to down the Dukes. JMU took only two shots in the game, and neither of them were on goal.
Volleyball (5-1)
JMU volleyball swept all three of its matches this week. On Friday morning, the Dukes defeated Alabama State — JMU closed out set one versus the Hornets 25-11 and never looked back, winning set two 25-19 and set three 25-7.
The Dukes defeated Campbell on Friday evening. Sophomore outside hitter Miëtte Veldman paced JMU’s offense with 17 kills, and senior defensive specialist/libero Savannah Marshall had 12 digs.
The Dukes closed the weekend with a 3-0 victory over N.C. Central on Saturday. Junior middle blocker Sophia Davis was the only Duke with double-digit kills, picking up 11. Junior setter Caroline Dozier racked up 34 assists.
Field hockey (3-1)
JMU field hockey split its two matches this week. The Dukes fell to No. 18 Old Dominion on Friday — junior forward Eveline Zwager scored just six minutes in to give JMU an early lead, but the Monarchs scored twice to take a 2-1 advantage. Sophomore forward Tori Carawn scored in the fourth to tie the game, but Old Dominion scored on a penalty with less than three minutes left to win it.
JMU got back in the win column Sunday, defeating Richmond 3-0. Zwager scored twice and picked up an assist, and junior midfielder Diede Remijnse scored the other goal for the Dukes. In goal, graduate Florien Marcussen picked up five saves in just under 49 minutes.
Cross country
JMU cross country opened its season at the Spider Alumni Open in Richmond. The Dukes finished third out of eight teams. Sophomore Miranda Stanhope won the two-mile race with a time of 10:49.0, six seconds ahead of second place.
Graduate student Brooke Manion finished sixth at 11:04.3. Rounding out the scoring for JMU were junior Maddy Hesler in 13th, junior Claire Morelli in 16th and junior McKenzi Watkins in 22nd.
Women’s golf
JMU women’s golf finished sixth out of 14 teams at the Nittany Lion Invitational this weekend. The Dukes posted a final score of 877 (+13) — the fourth-best 54-hole score ever by a JMU team. Sophomore Kendall Turner finished tied for 11th in the 85-player field with 219 (+3).
Junior Kate Owens, sophomore Ana Tsiros and freshman Tatum Walsh all tied for 15th at 4-over 220. Sophomore Amelia Williams tied for 30th with 222 (+6).
Other news
The CAA announced that four conference championships will occur at JMU in 2021-22. Men’s soccer plays at Sentara Park on Nov. 11 and Nov. 14, women’s basketball competes at the Atlantic Union Bank Center from March 9-12, women’s lacrosse plays at Sentara Park on May 6 and 8, and softball competes at Veterans Memorial Park from May 11-13.
Zwager was named CAA Player of the Week. She recorded four points off two goals to lead the Dukes to victories over Bucknell and Saint Francis.
Dave Rigger has been named the new radio play-by-play voice for James Madison Athletics. He previously spent 20 years broadcasting in Missouri and Kansas.
