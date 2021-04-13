Softball continued its hot season, and several other sports were in action this week. Here’s what happened.
Softball (19-1, 8-1 CAA)
JMU softball won both ends of its doubleheader versus Radford on Tuesday. In game one, redshirt senior outfielder Kate Gordon launched a walk-off grand slam to give the Dukes the victory. Game two was the Alissa Humphrey show — the freshman pitcher struck out 10 across seven innings for her second no-hitter of the season as JMU won 3-0.
The Dukes swept UNCW over the weekend. Humphrey pitched a shutout Saturday to lead JMU to a 1-0 victory. JMU swept Sunday’s doubleheader, winning game one 5-3 and game two 6-3. JMU plays a doubleheader versus George Washington on Wednesday and a three-game series versus Elon over the weekend.
Lacrosse (5-4, 0-1 CAA)
JMU lacrosse lost 13-7 to Hofstra on Saturday. The Pride scored three times in the first six minutes and never looked back. Hofstra senior attacker Katie Whelan had a career-high six goals and two assists, and senior attacker Alyssa Parrella had a hat trick for the Pride as well.
Redshirt sophomore attacker Kacey Knobloch was the only Duke to score multiple times, picking up a pair of goals and an assist. JMU plays twice this week, heading to William & Mary on Wednesday and welcoming No. 17 Towson to Sentara Park on Sunday.
Men’s soccer (5-0-1, 4-0-0 CAA)
JMU men’s soccer closed the regular season with a 2-0 victory over UNCW on Sunday. Junior defender Melker Anshelm scored his first goal of the season on a header at the 31', assisted by sophomore midfielder Clay Obara.
Junior forward Luca Erhardt scored in the 56’ to double the Dukes’ lead. Redshirt senior goalkeeper T.J. Bush had seven saves. JMU plays in the CAA Tournament this week and begins against Drexel at noon on Thursday.
Women’s soccer (1-3-2, 1-3-1 CAA)
JMU women’s soccer ended its season Saturday by falling to UNCW 3-1. Senior midfielder/forward Ebony Wiseman scored in the 24’ to give the Dukes an early lead, and JMU took a 1-0 lead into halftime.
The Seahawks scored three times in the second half to take the lead and eventually the win. The Dukes now look to the 2021 fall schedule, which has yet to be announced.
Field hockey (3-1, 3-0 CAA)
JMU field hockey shut out Towson 3-0 Sunday. The Dukes outshot the Tigers 23-3 and earned 16 penalty corners. Redshirt sophomore midfielder Caroline Cahill, sophomore midfielder Emily Harrison and sophomore forward Eveline Zwager all scored for JMU.
Freshman goalkeeper Brandelynn Heinbaugh recorded her second shutout of the season. The Dukes play No. 20 Delaware on Tuesday and go to Northeastern to close out the regular season Sunday.
Track and field
JMU track and field competed in the Mason Spring Invitational on Sunday. Redshirt freshman jumper/sprinter Dardlie Leferve finished third in the 100-meter dash, and redshirt freshman sprinter Porsha Miles finished fourth. Freshman distance runner Miranda Stanhope finished fourth in the 5000-meter run.
Redshirt freshman javelin thrower/jumper Shelby Staib finished second in the javelin throw with a distance of 44.73 meters. The Dukes compete in the JMU Invitational on Saturday.
Men’s tennis (5-6, 0-2 CAA)
JMU men’s tennis lost to Delaware on Sunday 5-2. The Blue Hens won two of the three doubles matches and four of the six singles matches to earn the victory.
Redshirt senior Paul Mendoza and redshirt freshman Holden Koons won the two singles matches for the Dukes. JMU closes out its home schedule Saturday versus College of Charleston — match time is set for 11 a.m.
Women’s tennis (11-3, 5-0 CAA)
JMU women’s tennis ended the regular season by winning both its matches this weekend. The Dukes defeated Marshall 6-1 on Friday. After losing the doubles point, JMU won all six singles matches to claim the victory.
The Dukes swept College of Charleston 7-0 on Saturday. It was JMU’s seventh sweep of the season. The Dukes begin their run in the CAA Tournament on Thursday. Their opponent and time is to be determined.
Other news
JMU football added a home game with Richmond to close the regular season Saturday at 2 p.m., according to a press release. The Dukes haven’t played since March 27 and can officially earn the CAA automatic qualifier for the FCS playoffs.
JMU was named a potential host for the first round of the FCS playoffs. The FCS playoff field will be revealed Sunday.
Two players announced their transfers to JMU men’s basketball this week. Winthrop senior guard Charles Falden announced Friday and Seton Hall junior guard Takal Molson announced Saturday. Both come to JMU as graduate transfers; Falden has one year of eligibility left and Molson has two years remaining.
Contact Joshua Gingrich at gingrihj@dukes.jmu.edu. For more sports coverage, follow the sports desk on Twitter @TheBreezeSports.