A handful of teams were in action this week, with football playing in the first round of the FCS playoffs. Here’s what happened.
Football (6-0, 3-0 CAA)
JMU football opened the FCS playoffs this week by defeating VMI 31-24 on Saturday. The Dukes ran for over 300 yards, including a 99-yard scamper by redshirt senior running back Jawon Hamilton. Redshirt senior quarterback Cole Johnson threw for 204 yards and a pair of touchdowns, one of which came on a 62-yard connection to freshman wide receiver Antwane Wells Jr.
JMU intercepted three passes in the game, and senior safety MJ Hampton had a career-high eight tackles. The Dukes play in the quarterfinals against North Dakota on Sunday at 6 p.m.
Softball (27-1, 14-1 CAA)
JMU softball continued its flaming-hot stretch this week, winning all five games it played. The Dukes won both ends of their doubleheader against Longwood on Wednesday. Redshirt senior pitcher/infielder Odicci Alexander and freshman pitcher Alissa Humphrey combined for 14 innings and 30 strikeouts. Redshirt senior outfielder Kate Gordon went 4-for-8 across the two games, hitting a solo home run and driving in three runs.
JMU swept UNCW over the weekend. In game one, the Dukes scored nine runs in the second en route to a 10-3 victory over the Seahawks. Alexander pitched six shutout innings, striking out seven and allowing just two hits.
JMU won both games of Sunday’s doubleheader. For the second straight day, the Dukes had a nine-run inning in the third. Gordon hit a grand slam for her 61st career home run. Humphrey pitched into the fourth and got the victory.
JMU defeated UNCW 7-3 in game two. Alexander pitched all seven innings, giving up three unearned runs in the sixth. The Dukes play a three-game series at College of Charleston over the weekend.
Baseball (7-11, 4-5 CAA)
JMU baseball lost two of three to William & Mary on Saturday and Sunday. The Dukes defeated the Tribe 9-5 on Saturday. Redshirt junior outfielder Conor Hartigan had four hits with a double and three runs scored. Redshirt sophomore infielder Kyle Novak hit a three-run home run in the third.
William & Mary swept Sunday’s doubleheader. JMU lost game one 6-3; the Dukes had a late comeback attempt, scoring two in the top of the seventh, but couldn’t finish it. In game two, the only run came on a Tribe double in the fifth.
JMU plays a doubleheader versus Saint Joseph’s on Sunday in Harrisonburg. Game one is scheduled for noon, and game two will start at 3 p.m.
Lacrosse (9-4, 3-1 CAA)
JMU lacrosse closed the regular season with a pair of CAA victories. The Dukes defeated William & Mary 21-8 on Friday. Redshirt junior attacker Katie Checkosky had a career-high six assists and eight points as JMU won its eighth straight game versus the Tribe, a streak that dates back to April 25, 2010.
The Dukes outlasted Elon 15-9 on Sunday. Redshirt freshman attacker Isabella Peterson tied a career high with six goals, and redshirt sophomore defender Rachel Matey had her fifth game this season with at least five draw controls. Redshirt senior defender Emma Johnson had four draw controls, giving her 119 for her career. This moved her into a tie with former midfielder and current Dukes assistant coach Haley Warden for the most in program history.
JMU is off for a week and a half before hosting the CAA Tournament on May 7 and 9. The Dukes’ opponent and game time will be announced at a later date.
Field hockey (6-2, 5-0 CAA)
JMU field hockey’s season came to an end in the CAA Tournament this week. The Dukes defeated Drexel 4-3 in the semifinals Thursday. Redshirt sophomore attacker Caroline Cahill scored twice, including the game-winner in overtime. Sophomore midfielder Emily Harrison and junior midfielder Courtney Lynch also scored for JMU.
The Dukes’ season ended in an overtime loss to Delaware on Saturday. JMU had a 2-1 lead with less than 90 seconds left in regulation, but the Blue Hens scored to send the game to overtime. In extra time, Delaware scored less than 40 seconds after JMU was dealt a green card and had to play a woman down.
The Blue Hens now advance to the NCAA Tournament while the Dukes prepare for the fall 2021 schedule, which has yet to be announced.
Men’s tennis (7-7, 1-3 CAA)
JMU men’s tennis closed out the regular season by getting swept by Elon. The Dukes lost two of the three singles matches, with the duo of redshirt senior Paul Mendoza and redshirt freshman Holden Koons winning the lone match for JMU. The Dukes then lost all six singles matches.
The Dukes will take the court in the CAA Championship, taking place from April 30-May 2 in Williamsburg, Virginia.
Women’s tennis (14-3, 5-0 CAA)
JMU women’s tennis won the CAA Championship this week. The Dukes swept Towson 4-0 on Friday and swept College of Charleston on Saturday to advance to their fourth CAA Championship match.
JMU defeated William & Mary 4-2 on Sunday for its second consecutive CAA Championship title. JMU claimed the doubles point and then won three of five singles matches to get the victory.
Other news
North Dakota freshman guard Tyree Ihenacho and Texas State redshirt junior forward Alonzo Sule announced their transfer to JMU men’s basketball this week. They join Winthrop senior guard Charles Falden and Seton Hall junior guard Takal Molson as transfer players who’ve committed to the Dukes.
JMU football senior defensive end Mike Greene was named the 2020-21 Touchdown Club of Richmond Division I Defensive Lineman of the Year. He totaled 17 total tackles — eight for loss — and 2.5 sacks this season.
JMU women’s basketball sophomore guard Kiki Jefferson was named to the Virginia Association of Sports Information Directors All-State First Team. Jefferson led the Dukes with 15.2 points and 7.9 rebounds per game this season.
