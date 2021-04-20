JMU men’s soccer and women’s golf won their respective CAA Championships. Field hockey won the regular season CAA crown as well, and several other sports were in action this week — here’s what happened.
Men’s soccer (5-0-3, 4-0-0 CAA)
JMU men’s soccer won its third consecutive CAA Championship this week. The Dukes defeated Drexel 1-1 (8-7 in penalty kicks) Thursday. Freshman midfielder and CAA Rookie of the Year Axel Ahlander scored at 22’ to tie the match and then put the game-winning penalty kick in the back of the net to advance JMU to the championship match.
Following Thursday’s semifinals, the Dukes defeated Hofstra 0-0 (4-3 in penalty kicks) Saturday for the eighth CAA championship in program history. Four Dukes — freshman midfielder Alex Krakowiak, sophomore midfielder and forward Rodrigo Robles, junior midfielder Tyler Clegg and junior forward Luca Erhardt — scored the four penalty kicks.
JMU advances to the NCAA Tournament. The Dukes open with UCF on May 2.
Women’s golf
JMU women’s golf won the CAA tournament this week for the fifth time in program history and the first time since 2012-13. The Dukes had a 16-shot deficit entering the final round but rallied to win by five strokes. Redshirt freshman Kendall Turner won the individual title.
Freshman Amelia Williams racked up five birdies in the final round to mark the lowest score of the round. JMU earned an automatic bid to the NCAA Regionals from May 10-12. The Dukes’ location will be announced April 28 in the NCAA Selection Show on the Golf Channel.
Football (5-0, 3-0 CAA)
JMU football ended the regular season with a 23-6 victory over Richmond. The Dukes’ defense was dominant, holding the Spiders to just 200 yards of offense, with only 75 on the ground. Redshirt senior quarterback Cole Johnson went 16-for-25, throwing for 235 yards and running for a touchdown.
Freshman wide receiver Antwane Wells Jr. caught four passes for a career-high 92 yards. JMU enters the FCS playoffs as the No. 3 seed. The Dukes will host VMI on Saturday, with kickoff set for 2 p.m.
Softball (22-1, 11-1 CAA)
JMU softball swept Elon over the weekend. The Dukes defeated the Phoenix 10-9 in game one. Redshirt senior outfielder Kate Gordon scored the winning run in the bottom of the seventh. Redshirt junior infielder Sara Jubas had three hits, driving in three runs and scoring three. Redshirt senior pitcher/infielder Odicci Alexander pitched the final four innings for the Dukes, striking out eight and claiming the win.
JMU won both ends of Sundays’ doubleheader by identical 8-2 scores. In game one, JMU scored five runs in the bottom of the fifth to put the game out of reach. In game two, redshirt freshman catcher/infielder Emily Phillips hit a three-run home run in the bottom of the fourth to break the game open.
Next, JMU plays a doubleheader at Longwood on Wednesday and then welcomes UNCW for a three-game series over the weekend.
Baseball (6-9, 3-3 CAA)
JMU baseball returned to action after a two-week COVID-19 pause this weekend, losing two of three to College of Charleston. The Dukes lost game one 14-7. The Cougars scored 10 runs over the first three innings and never looked back. JMU lost game two 15-3; College of Charleston utilized a seven-run fourth inning to blow the Dukes out.
JMU won game three 7-1. Redshirt junior pitcher Justin Showalter took a no-hitter into the seventh inning and pitched into the ninth. The Dukes play a three-game series at William & Mary over the weekend.
Lacrosse (7-4, 1-1 CAA)
JMU lacrosse won both its games this week. The Dukes defeated William & Mary 14-4 on Wednesday, utilizing a 10-0 run that bridged both halves to blow out the Tribe. Redshirt junior goalkeeper Molly Dougherty had 13 saves, and redshirt junior attacker Katie Checkosky tied a career high with four assists.
JMU defeated No. 15 Towson on Sunday 14-12. The Dukes led by nine early in the second half and held off a massive rally to win back-to-back games for the first time since mid-March. Redshirt sophomore attacker Kacey Knobloch scored a career-high four goals, and redshirt freshman attacker Isabella Peterson added a hat trick for JMU.
The Dukes close out the regular season with two games at home: They play William & Mary on Friday at 5 p.m. and No. 23 Elon on Sunday at 2 p.m.
Field hockey (5-1, 5-0 CAA)
JMU field hockey ended the regular season by winning both its matches this week, becoming the CAA regular season champions. The Dukes defeated Delaware 2-1 on Tuesday. Sophomore forward Evelyn Zwager scored both goals, including the game-winner, with less than eight minutes left in the match.
JMU defeated Northeastern 3-0 on Sunday. Zwager, junior midfielder Kara McClure and freshman Lauren Satchell scored for the Dukes, who pitched their third shutout of the season. JMU plays in the CAA Tournament this week, opening with a match against Drexel on Thursday at noon.
Track and field
JMU track and field competed in the JMU Invitational on Saturday. Redshirt freshman pole vaulter Rachel Lloyd had a personal-best leap of 3.55 meters, moving her into second all-time in program history. Redshirt junior jumper/hurdler Skyla Davidson won the triple jump with a distance of 12.27 meters, the only competitor to reach the 12-meter mark at the event.
Redshirt freshman javelin thrower/jumper Shelby Staib finished second in the javelin with a distance of 43.60 meters. The Dukes will compete in the CAA Championships April 30-May 1.
Men’s golf
JMU men’s golf finished ninth in the 14-team field at the Rutherford Intercollegiate over the weekend. The Dukes played two rounds Saturday, with sophomore George Heath ending the day in a tie for second overall at 139 (-3). JMU closed the first two rounds in ninth, eight shots back of eighth-place Dayton.
In Sunday’s round three, JMU shot a 291 (+7) as a team to remain in ninth. Sophomore Ignacio De Pineda and freshman Neal Shipley led the Dukes with rounds of 72 (+1), and Heath shot a 75 (+4) to finish 11th in the 75-player field.
JMU will return to action April 25-27 at the CAA Championships in St. Helena Island, South Carolina.
Men’s tennis (7-6, 1-2 CAA)
JMU men’s tennis won both its matches this week. The Dukes defeated College of Charleston 6-1 on Saturday. JMU swept the doubles matches to earn the doubles point, and then won five of six singles matches to claim their first victory in two weeks.
The Dukes won at Norfolk State 6-1 on Sunday. Duos of redshirt senior Paul Mendoza and redshirt freshman Holden Koons, and redshirt junior Gonzalo Adis and redshirt sophomore William Karpinski, won their doubles matches to give JMU the doubles point. After that, the Dukes secured five of six singles matches to get the win.
JMU closes out the regular season with a match at Elon on Wednesday at 3 p.m.
Other news
Football redshirt senior kicker Ethan Ratke set the CAA record for most career field goals with his 27-yard kick in the first quarter. He’d make two more field goals in the game and now sits at 67 for his career.
Several JMU men’s soccer personnel won CAA awards. Bush became the first Duke in two decades and the second in program history to win CAA Defender of the Year. Freshman midfielder Axel Ahlander won CAA Rookie of the Year and was named to the All-CAA Second Team, and head coach Paul Zazenski won his second Coach of the Year award in his third year at the helm for the Dukes.
Three women’s soccer players were recognized with All-CAA awards this week. Senior midfielder/forward Ebony Wiseman and senior forward/midfielder Ginger Deel were named to the All-CAA second team, and freshman midfielder Lexi Vanderlinden was named to the CAA All-Rookie Team.
Contact Joshua Gingrich at gingrihj@dukes.jmu.edu. For more sports coverage, follow the sports desk on Twitter @TheBreezeSports.