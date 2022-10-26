JMU and Old Dominion (ODU) Athletics announced The TowneBank Royal Rivalry Challenge on Wednesday, according to a press release. The challenge is an effort to formalize both schools’ decades-long rivalry.
“The chance to have a strong in-state rival again is one of the best things about joining the Sun Belt Conference,” ODU athletic director Wood Selig said in the press release. “Now that we will play every year, we rekindle a spirited sports rivalry that brings together students and alumni from across the Commonwealth.”
The rivalry is a point system for all athletics programs, where each school earns a point for every head-to-head matchup their teams win throughout the regular season and postseason, or for finishing better in a mutual conference championship event where head-to-head matchups don’t occur. Half points are rewarded in the event of a tie or draw.
At the end of the academic year, the team with the most points earns the Royal Rivalry trophy, currently under design by JMU and ODU art students. The schools are considering including points for academic achievements and competitions, according to the release, but that has yet to be determined.
The announcement comes after both schools joined the Sun Belt Conference in July 2022. The two schools previously shared a conference as members of the CAA, where they competed against each other regularly in multiple sports, until 2012 when ODU moved to Conference-USA the next year.
“Competitions against Old Dominion have been a key part of our history, and we’re excited that they will be an important component of our future,” JMU Director of Athletics Jeff Bourne said. “Nearly every JMU sports program has memorable moments against the Monarchs, and the Royal Rivalry will heighten interest in new moments to be made. We’re excited for this partnership and for our shared future with Old Dominion in the Sun Belt.”
The points have been calculated for the matchups between the Dukes and Monarchs that already happened. JMU currently leads the rivalry, 4.5-1.5.