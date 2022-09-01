Senior outside hitter Danielle Nathan described it as grit. Head coach Lauren Steinbrecher said it was scrappy. Junior outside hitter Miette Veldman called it adversity.
JMU volleyball’s 3-2 win over Kent State was a combination of the three. The Dukes — who regrouped in the fifth set of Saturday night’s match with the Golden Flashes — got the fifth set victory, (25-20, 31-29, 20-25, 23-25, 15-4). With the win, the Dukes improved to 3-0, sweeping the JMU Invitational.
“They battled back,” Steinbrecher said. “You can see fatigue and obviously playing a good team and to come back and win that.”
Steinbrecher said last season threw adversity at the Dukes. Between the CAA ban and injuries, her young team had to learn quickly how to battle back.
That’s precisely what Veldman said came in handy Saturday.
“That was definitely good for us,” Veldman said, who finished with 22 kills. “I think we definitely learned and I'm glad where we ended. It really was a game changer.”
Kent State forced a fifth set by finishing on scoring runs twice. JMU’s 2-0 dwindled away and in the final set, Steinbrecher needed to change things up.
Insert Hannah Roberts.
The junior setter came on the court and served nine straight times before the Golden Flashes mustered up a point. JMU held on, winning 15-4.
“[Roberts was] super set at getting them out of the system,” Steinbrecher said. “I thought we just played really discipline.”
Counting last season, it’s the fourth straight JMU invitational sweep for the team and the Dukes have won the last 9 out of 10 games on home court.
“[We’re in] front of such a big crowd,” freshman defensive specialist/libero Julia McNeley, who had two aces in the win, said. “That's really powerful for us.”
JMU’s momentum was heightened at the end of the second set, McNeley said. The Dukes, who already came back earlier from a 10-0 Kent State scoring run, fended off two set-point attempts by the Golden Flashes.
Then, with Godwin Hall behind it, JMU won 31-29, and finally closed it out on its fourth attempt.
“That's just grit,” Nathan, who played in her first game in almost two years, said. “That's just digging down and seeing what you got when you don't think you have anything left or when you think you're down already. That's just what you do when you're in that position.”
JMU plays Florida State on Thursday to kick-start a six-game road trip before Sun Belt Conference play. The Seminoles received votes in the AVCA Coaches Poll this week.
“Now we know that we're gonna kick it into high gear,” Nathan said. “I think we're ready in case we face those situations again.”
Dukes Dominate Colonials
Earlier in the day, JMU picked up another win — this time over Robert Morris — 3-0 (25-14, 25-21, 25-10). Veldman led the team with 15 kills and senior middle blocker Sophie Davis had five aces.
Steinbrecher said what was most impressive was sophomore defensive specialists/libero Madilyn O’Toole, who also had five aces and four digs.
“[O’Toole] has been absolutely clutch,” Steinbrecher said. “She's had a fantastic weekend at all aspects of the game. She does a great job of putting pressure and moving them all around and being able to hang out on the court, which can get some teams in trouble.”
Robert Morris, whose assistant coach, Tilbe Yaglioglu, played for JMU from 2016-18, had its best shot in the second set, earning a quick 4-1 lead to start but ultimately couldn’t keep up with the Dukes' aggressive strategy.
It’s what McNeley called the Dukes' “16 Strong” plan. It’s what JMU wants to continue on the big road trip that keeps it away from Godwin Hall until Appalachian State comes to town Sept. 23.
“We've been talking this week about being 16 Strong — a whole team plan together,” McNeley said. “Even those that are on the side, like, being loud. I think we did a really good job at coming together and just dominated.”