As Tropical Storm Nicole brewed outside of Godwin Hall on Friday, a different kind of storm potentiated inside the building.
A clash inside Sinclair Gymnasium between JMU volleyball, the No. 1 seed in the Sun Belt Conference East Division, and South Alabama, the reigning conference champions, awaited. In their first of two matchups, JMU emerged victorious.
A few days before the match, JMU head coach Lauren Steinbrecher said she expected a five-set match and long rallies throughout. While the match didn’t go the distance, Steinbrecher said afterward that South Alabama met her expectations and might’ve even served better than she saw on film.
“I don’t even think the score was indicative of how close every point felt,” she said.
While the match ended in four sets, South Alabama gave JMU an early scare after winning the first set, 25-18. The Jaguars logged 17 kills and a hitting percentage of .400 to start off the match. In contrast, the Dukes only garnered nine kills with a .135.
Despite the early hole, JMU bounced back, winning the next three sets 25-18, 25-15 and 25-20, respectively. The most decisive of the three victories came in the third, when JMU turned around the match — graduate right side Cameryn Jones credited it to more aggressive serving. JMU had the only ace of the set.
“I think our serving picked up in the third set,” Jones said. “We were more aggressive and it worked out in our favor.”
While serving definitely played a factor in JMU’s victory, Jones herself helped spearhead the Dukes’ defensive efforts with 10 blocks, a performance that delighted her coach.
“My heart could not be happier,” Steinbrecher said, “[It’s] senior weekend and she had incredible blocking. Offensively, she was just fantastic, and the last point I was like, ‘Hopefully it’s a Cam block’ ... so it was just awesome”
Freshman outside hitter Bre Reid, as Jones did, also excelled. The newcomer has stepped into a bigger role toward the end of JMU’s conference slate, and tonight she amassed 13 kills, the second most among Dukes. Redi said that it’s been rewarding to see how far she’s come.
“I know that the hard practices and the days where I couldn't get anything right,” Redi said, “I know it’s paying off.”
JMU’s emotions ran rampant after the win, partially due to the number of alumni present for Godwin’s second-to-last match, but the focus for JMU is still on their rematch with South Alabama on Saturday. Steinbrecher said she hopes that the mindset of earning every point stays the same in their second match with the Jaguars.
On top of it being the final volleyball match played in Godwin, it’ll also be Senior Day for Jones and outside hitter Danielle Nathan. She said that while it’s nice to have the alumni back to watch her play, she’s trying to keep her emotions low, focusing instead on how South Alabama will respond to their loss.
“I think they’re gonna change things up, attack differently,” Jones said. “I think they’re gonna be a better team tomorrow”
Reid agreed: “They’re gonna come 10 times harder.”