JMU volleyball beats Troy in five sets in Sun Belt semifinals
In a back-and-forth match, JMU and Troy traded 25-22 wins in the first and second sets before JMU won a down-to-the-wire third set, 26-24. Only one side won by a margin greater than three — Troy’s decisive 25-18 win in the fourth set forced a fifth. Tied 12-12 late in the final set, JMU strung together a 3-0 run to win the set 15-12 and the match 3-2.
Senior middle blocker Sophie Davis led the team in kills, 20, and blocks, 10, earning a double-double. She also tied four other Dukes for the most aces at two, including sophomore defensive specialist Madilyn O’Toole, whose second ace was the match-winning 15th point in the fifth set.
JMU volleyball wins Sun Belt Tournament, knocks off Texas State 3-1
In its first season in the Sun Belt Conference, JMU volleyball won the Sun Belt Championship final, beating Texas State 3-1 and earning an automatic bid in the 2022 NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Championship.
In a battle of the two Sun Belt division No. 1 seeds, JMU won decisively in the first set, 25-18. The next three were far closer, with Texas State winning the second set 25-22. The Dukes then allowed the Bobcats to take a lead just once but pulled out the win in the third, 25-22, and fourth, 25-21, sets to take the match and conference championship, 3-1.
Junior outside hitter Miëtte Veldman led the Dukes in kills at16 and tied sophomore libero Jaydyn Clemmer for most digs with 16. Texas State graduate outside hitter Janell Fitzgerald led the Bobcats in kills with 15.
JMU will learn its first opponent during the tournament’s selection show Sunday at 7:30 p.m. on ESPNU.