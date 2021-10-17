JMU volleyball hosted the William & Mary Tribe on Saturday in the first of two matches. The Dukes dominated from start to finish, winning in three sets (25-17, 25-8, 25-21).
JMU drew first blood, winning the first set 25-17. Serves proved to be the Achilles’ heel of the Tribe as they struggled to return them, resulting in three aces for the Dukes. Sophomore outside hitter Miëtte Veldman led JMU with five kills, while sophomore outside hitter Julia de Sa earned two kills. Junior setter Caroline Dozier picked up nine assists. Veldman said one of her personal goals was to be “consistent and reliable.”
William & Mary’s struggles continued in the second set. Nine errors and a general lack of discipline from the Tribe allowed JMU to quickly jump to a 14-1 lead. Following a timeout from William & Mary head coach Tim Doyle, the Dukes continued their dominance and stretched the lead to 17-4.
While the Tribe temporarily found its footing by stringing together a 3-1 scoring run, JMU earned a 25-8 victory in the set with multiple points coming off blocks from Veldman, Dozier and freshman middle blocker Annie Smith. The Dukes continued to exploit the Tribe’s defensive struggles with the offensive combination of Dozier and Veldman contributing to an 8-6 lead in the third set.
Head coach Lauren Steinbrecher said the Dukes went into the match wanting to “serve tough” and that she believed they managed to pull that off.
Following some offensive struggles for JMU, William & Mary tied the set 11-11. The Dukes answered with an 8-3 scoring run. The Tribe didn’t go quietly, stringing together a 6-1 scoring run to cut the deficit to one. With two of the final four points coming off blocks from Smith and Dozier, JMU sealed the match, winning the third set 25-21.
Dozier’s 27 assists in the match leave her just two assists shy of 500 on the season and 1,000 for her career. Veldman finished with the team-high of 14 kills and her eighth straight game with at least 10 kills.
de Sa, who had only played in 20 sets prior, finished with six kills while also picking up an assist and a block. de Sa provided a much-needed offensive spark for the Dukes and allowed JMU to capitalize on William & Mary’s defensive miscues.
“Just to be part of this team feels amazing,” de Sa said. “To have this opportunity is amazing.”
Defense proved to be a strong point for the Dukes, as the team finished with 14 blocks. Freshman defensive specialist/libero Madilyn O’Toole accounted for nine of JMU’s 27 digs.
With the victory, JMU improves to 11-4 (5-2 CAA), while the Tribe fall to 3-9 (0-7 CAA). The Dukes finish out their series against William & Mary on Sunday at 3 p.m. in Harrisonburg.
Contact Logan Skinner at skinnela@dukes.jmu.edu. For more volleyball coverage, follow the sports desk on Twitter @TheBreezeSports.