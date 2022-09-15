JMU volleyball (6-3, 0-0 Sun Belt) defeated High Point in three sets Wednesday, 25-22, 25-20, 25-20.
After a close first set that ended in a 25-22 JMU victory, it finished off the Panthers in the next two sets, both ending in a 25-20 final score to beat High Point in straight sets. Senior middle blocker Sophie Davis led the Dukes defensively with eight blocks This is her fourth straight game she’s led JMU in total blocks.
High Point kept it closer than the three set result may indicate, thanks in large part to senior setter Ally Van Eekren, who notched 22 assists. JMU’s senior outside hitter Danielle Nathan led the Dukes with 13 kills, and freshman outside hitter Brenya Reid had 10 of her own.
With its road trip in the books, JMU heads home to start conference play against App State on Sept. 23 at 6 p.m. High Point travels to Austin to take on No. 1 Texas on Friday at 8 p.m.