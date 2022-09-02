JMU volleyball (3-1, 0-0 SBC) lost its first match of the season against Florida State (4-1, 0-0 ACC) on Thursday, falling in three sets (25-16, 25-16, 25-17).
The first two sets ended in identical scores — 25-16. The third set wasn’t much different, with the 25-17 final score securing the win for the Seminoles. FSU sophomore outside hitter Audrey Koenig and freshman outside hitter Audrey Rothman led the Seminoles with 11 kills each, and sophomore setter Ava Pitchford notched a team-leading 23 assists to help secure the win.
It wasn’t all bad for JMU, though. Junior outside hitter Miёtte Veldman had a team-leading 11 kills, and senior setter Caroline Dozier notched a team-high 22 assists — but neither effort was enough.
JMU faces Yale on Friday at 6 p.m. Florida State will also play Yale on Saturday at noon.
