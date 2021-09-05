JMU volleyball started its weekend with a double-header in Buies Creek, North Carolina, at the Fairfield Inn and Suites Dunn Campbell Invitational. The Dukes won both matches, defeating Alabama State in three sets (25-11, 25-19, 25-7) and Campbell University in three sets (27-25, 25-19, 25-14).
The Dukes started strong against Alabama State, scoring nine consecutive points — during which they prevented the Hornets from scoring any points. Sophomore outside hitter Miëtte Veldman racked up five kills to help her team win the first set.
The second set saw much more back-and-forth action between the two teams. The Hornets held their own on the scoreboard, even leading for some time before JMU’s 7-0 run to take the lead and eventually win the set.
JMU dominated the third set, earning the first 13 points of the set and only letting up seven points. The Dukes held the Hornets to a -.043 attack percentage while racking up 30 kills, 14 aces and 31 digs.
Invitational host Campbell University gave JMU a run for its money on the court. The first set alone saw 25 kills from the Dukes — almost as many as they had in the first match. The set was tied up 14 times, including at 25-25, until JMU pulled ahead and won 27-25.
JMU took an early lead in the second set thanks to a slew of errors from Campbell. The Dukes gained a fairly substantive lead and were able to hold it, winning the second set 25-19.
JMU’s performance in the second set carried over to the third set. The Dukes came out with four consecutive kills at the start of the set and kept the pressure, forcing Campbell to take two timeouts. With 29 kills, the Dukes won the set 25-14 and swept their second match of the day 3-0.
Heading into the final match, the Dukes kept their win streak alive, sweeping North Carolina Central University 3-0 (25-19, 25-21, 25-19).
As the first set got underway, both teams attempted to take the lead. Junior setter Caroline Dozier and junior middle blocker Sophia Davis teamed up on back-to-back blocks to earn the Dukes a 12-10 lead and momentum as they won the first set. JMU ended the first set with a .433 hitting percentage, compared to the Eagles’ .235.
North Carolina Central put up a fight in the second set. Both teams’ hitting percentages dropped significantly in the second set, and neither team could dominate or gain a significant lead. The Dukes made frequent substitutions in an attempt to maintain energy and attack levels on the court.
After clinching the first two sets, JMU had its eye on the prize as the third set started. North Carolina Central continued to put up a fight, hoping to secure a win and keep the match alive. The Eagles held their own in terms of attack attempts, but with low numbers across the board — nine kills and a .111 hitting percentage — and four errors gave JMU the win.
JMU’s win secured an undefeated record for the weekend and improved its overall record to 5-1. JMU’s next match is Thursday at 5 p.m. against VCU, less than two weeks after the Dukes lost to the Rams 3-0 during the JMU Invitational last weekend.
