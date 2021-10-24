JMU volleyball finished its series with UNCW on Sunday, handing the Seahawks a loss in three sets (25-17, 25-8, 25-21). With the win, JMU and UNCW split the series.
The Dukes scored first in the first set on a kill from junior middle blocker Sophia Davis. JMU looked to be the dominant team as the Seahawks committed 13 errors in the set. Despite the Seahawks’ offensive and defensive miscues, UNCW kept the scoring close with JMU holding an 18-17 lead late in the set. The Dukes exploded offensively, going on a 7-0 run to win the set 25-17 with the final two points coming from redshirt sophomore outside hitter Julia de Sa.
JMU continued its dominance with a 5-0 scoring run to begin the second set. Following a Seahawks timeout, UNCW ended the Dukes’ scoring run, putting the score at 5-1. JMU countered with a 7-0 scoring run. The Dukes maintained their lead throughout the set and won it 25-8.
UNCW played more soundly in the third set, limiting its errors and capitalizing on JMU’s miscues. After nine ties and two lead changes, the Dukes won the set 25-21 to take the match on a kill from junior setter Caroline Dozier.
Sophomore outside hitter Miëtte Veldman led JMU in scoring with 13 kills and also picked up nine digs. Dozier contributed 27 of the Dukes’ 33 assists while also picking up two kills. Senior defensive specialist/libero Savannah Marshall had 15 digs during the match.
With the victory over UNCW, JMU improved to 13-5 (7-3 CAA), while the Seahawks fell to 3-18 (2-8 CAA). The Dukes return to Sinclair Gymnasium to take on Northeastern on Saturday at 11 a.m.
