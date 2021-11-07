Following a three-match win streak — all won without conceding a single set — JMU faced its toughest test of the season, hosting the defending CAA champion Towson on Saturday. Both teams entered the match tied for first place in the CAA. JMU won the match 3-0 (25-23, 25-19, 25-19).
“We were excited for the opportunity [to play Towson] — it’s something you would’ve taken for granted pre-Covid,” JMU head coach Lauren Steinbrecher said. “Statistically, we were the same, so we knew we had to come in and battle.”
With many JMU volleyball alumni in attendance for Homecoming Weekend, JMU seemed to feed off the crowd’s energy. The Dukes’ victory marks their first win against Towson since the 2019 season.
“We all had some extra motivation this week,” sophomore outside hitter Miëtte Veldman said. “That definitely helped us … Coach made sure to not get too much emotion into it.”
The Dukes got off to a rocky start in the first set, allowing Towson to take a 6-0 lead. After battling back, the Dukes took a 13-12 lead, capitalizing off longer rallies. The Tigers continued to play with aggression and targeted JMU’s backline, forcing senior libero Savannah Marshall and freshman defensive specialist Jadyn Clemmer to make multiple digs. The Dukes showed resolve and extended their lead to 17-14. Following a Towson timeout, the Tigers erased the JMU lead, tying the set 17-17. After another timeout, the momentum swung JMU’s way and the Dukes went on a 3-0 run. While Towson tied the set at 23, JMU scored two unanswered points to take the first set 25-23.
Veldman led the Dukes with seven kills. Junior setter Caroline Dozier led JMU with 11 assists and five digs in the first set. The Dukes had one of their strongest defensive performances of the season in the first set with 26 total digs.
Many themes from the first set carried over into the second. Neither JMU nor Towson could gain more than momentary separation as the teams traded points. The Dukes took control late in the set, capitalizing on the Tiger’s errors to take a 18-15 lead. Coming out of a Towson timeout, the Tigers erased the JMU lead on a 3-0 run, prompting Steinbrecher to burn a timeout. After the Dukes took a 23-19 lead, frustrations mounted for Towson — head coach Don Metil earned a yellow card. On a 5-0 scoring run, JMU won the second set 25-19 to extend its lead to two sets.
The Tigers struck first in the third set, quickly grabbing a 2-0 lead. The Dukes once again displayed their resilience and overcame the deficit to take an 8-5 lead. In part due to poor communication on JMU’s part, Towson scored four unanswered points to retake the lead. After clawing back, the Dukes once again found themselves with a 18-14 lead late in the set. JMU ultimately won the third set 25-19 to take the match 3-0.
Veldman finished with a double-double — leading the Dukes with 17 kills and 13 digs. Dozier led JMU with 35 assists, and sophomore middle blocker Savanah Cockrill had the team-high four blocks.
“We knew Towson was a really good team,” Cockrill said. “My mindset coming in was to stay disciplined and most of all, stay level-headed”.
With the win, the Dukes extend their winning streak to four matches — all four without conceding a set. JMU also takes sole possession of first place in the CAA.
The JMU-Towson series concludes Sunday at 1 p.m.
Contact Logan Skinner at skinnela@dukes.jmu.edu. For more volleyball coverage, follow the sports desk on Twitter @TheBreezeSports.