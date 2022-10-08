So far into JMU volleyball’s season, conference play in Godwin has produced only one result — a three set sweep for the Dukes. That was once again true on Saturday, as JMU swept Old Dominion (25-21, 25-10, 25-18).
This is JMU’s fourth sweep of a Sun Belt opponent, putting the Dukes at 5-1 in conference play. Head coach Lauren Steinbrecher echoed her sentiment from the night before that these matches are tough.
“I thought that we played really, really well.” Steinbrecher said. “I mean, we served exceptionally well and I think that put ODU in some tough situations, but there was certainly never a moment where I felt we could relax the whole match.”
The opening set was close. The Monarchs never led during the first, and the Dukes went on an 8-0 run that put them up 16-8. ODU narrowed the gap, closing JMU’s lead to 18-16 before the Dukes pulled away with a 3-0 run to win the set 25-21.
After that, the match busted wide open for the Dukes. JMU won the second set 25-10 — the largest margin of victory across both matches’ six sets. It completed the sweep in the third with a 25-18 victory.
Freshman defensive specialist Julia McNeley notched seven service aces alone, and senior setter Caroline Dozier and sophomore defensive specialist Madilyn O’Toole also logged one each. In total, JMU scored nine aces to ODU’s three.
These aces helped punctuate an offensive attack, creating, as Steinbrecher described, “tough situations” for ODU. McNeley capped off a JMU 4-0 run in the second set with a service ace that put the Dukes up 7-4. ODU wouldn’t lead again in the set. Then in the third set, JMU went on a 10-0 run that included four McNeley aces to put the Dukes up 11-2.
Senior middle blocker Sophie Davis credited both McNeley’s run and the “aggressive” serving as catalysts for the result. Junior outside hitter Miëtte Veldman said that the set ultimately came down to “serve and pass,” and helped put pressure on the Monarchs.
“That’s what we knew from the beginning.” Veldman said, “In most games, [serve and pass is] what it comes down to … I think that definitely made a difference.”
Dozier is a focal point of the offense, notching 18 assists in this match. Veldman currently leads the team in kills on the season, adding nine to her total of 216 on Saturday. Davis is second in kills on the season and leads the team in blocks. She recorded 12 kills and six blocks Saturday.
Despite this, Veldman and Davis both went out of their way to credit their teammates for their successes.
“Playing together and for each other is a big focus this season,” Davis said, “and I think that’s helping everyone’s game.”
Conference play has been so far so good for the Dukes. JMU hits the road next to play a two-match series against Georgia State on Friday at 6 p.m.
“I think we have a great team,” Steinbrecher said, “and I think we can play with anyone in our conference.”