JMU closed out its series with Northeastern on Sunday, defeating the Huskies in three sets (25-19, 26-24, 25-21). Both teams entered the weekend in a three-way tie with Towson for first place in the CAA.
JMU and Northeastern traded points early in the first set. The Dukes were able to momentarily gain separation due to two aces from senior defensive specialist/libero Savannah Marshall leading to a 5-0 scoring run. Northeastern clawed its way back by capitalizing on JMU’s five errors. Still, the Dukes remained aggressive, going on a 7-2 run to win the first set 25-19.
Junior middle blocker Sophia Davis and sophomore right side hitter Elizabeth Helmich led JMU offensively with five and four kills, respectively. Junior setter Caroline Dozier came away with 10 assists and four digs in the first set. Marshall, freshman defensive specialist Madilyn O’Toole and freshman defensive specialist Jadyn Clemmer combined for four aces.
The Huskies looked like a different team in the second set, relying on finesse rather than raw power to take a 6-2 lead over the Dukes. JMU tightened up defensively and went on a 3-0 scoring run to even the set at 6-6. Northeastern answered with a 5-1 run. Following a timeout from JMU head coach Lauren Steinbrecher, momentum swung the Dukes’ way as they outscored the Huskies 6-2 to tie the set 13-13. Mistakes, controversial calls from the officials and difficult communication plagued JMU throughout the set, but the Dukes were resilient and won the set 26-24.
“Part of our culture is just having guts and trusting our training,” Marshall said, “So when a moment like that happens, we know that we’re able to fix it right then.”
Both teams traded blows early contributing to seven ties and three lead changes in the third set. While Northeastern continued to force JMU to commit errors, the Dukes limited the damage and took a 20-17 lead. Following two unanswered points for the Huskies and a timeout from Steinbrecher, JMU went on a 5-2 scoring run to win the set 25-21 and win the match.
“We did a good job of not playing scared,” Steinbrecher said. “Every point, we stayed present and kept pushing. We were higher [in errors] today, but you never felt it because we did a great job mentally.”
Davis led the Dukes with 16 kills while Dozier finished with 36 assists. Marshall finished with a team-high 16 digs. While it may not show on the statsheet, sophomore middle blocker Savanah Cockrill made her presence known from the bench and supplied the energy for the Dukes.
With the win Sunday, JMU is now 15-5 (9-3 CAA) while Northeastern fell to 11-11 (7-5 CAA). The Dukes host Towson on Nov. 6 at 11 a.m. in a battle for sole possession of first place in the CAA.
“I feel very confident,” Davis said. “If we keep this up, we’ll have a very good shot at winning CAAs.”
