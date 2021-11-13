JMU traveled to Hempstead, New York, to face Hofstra in its final series of the regular season. The Dukes swept the Pride, winning 3-0 (27-25, 25-21, 25-22).
JMU got off to a shaky start in the first set, committing three errors to put Hofstra up 3-0. The Dukes settled into the match going on a 5-1 run to take the lead. Substitutes made an immediate impact for JMU as freshman defensive specialists Jadyn Clemmer and Madilyn O’Toole combined for three aces in the first set. Despite the Dukes’ seven attack errors, which allowed Hofstra to remain in striking distance, the Pride couldn’t contain JMU’s offense as the Dukes went on a 7-0 scoring run and later a 3-0 run to take the set 27-25.
JMU asserted its offensive dominance in the second set, continuing to capitalize on aces. Junior setter Caroline Dozier and sophomore outside hitter Miëtte Veldman each recorded two aces in the set. The Dukes’ depth was on full display in the second set with five different players recording kills. JMU won the second set 25-21.
The Dukes continued to produce from top to bottom in the third set. Like in the previous set, five different JMU players recorded a kill. Hofstra’s 13 attack errors handed JMU a 25-22 victory in the third set.
Veldman recorded team highs of 14 kills and three aces for the Dukes. Dozier finished with 27 assists in the match. Sophomore right-side hitter Elizabeth Helmich had a team-high four blocks.
JMU improved to 17-6 (11-4 CAA) on the season, while Hofstra fell to 13-13 (7-8 CAA). JMU plays its final regular season match Sunday at 1 p.m. against Hofstra. With a win, the Dukes could earn a share of the CAA regular season title.
