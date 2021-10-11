JMU volleyball wrapped up a weekend series at Elon on Sunday after beating the Phoenix 3-2 Saturday. Elon secured a win to split the series, defeating JMU in a three-set sweep (25-20, 25-22, 27-25).
JMU built an early lead in the first set, but Elon outperformed the Dukes in hitting percentage, .326 to .189, and kills, 18 to 11. The Phoenix gained control of the scoreboard and won the set, 25-20.
Elon continued its momentum into the second set, and JMU saw an early lead slip through its fingers. The Phoenix built a nine-point lead — the Dukes closed in, cutting Elon’s lead to two points, but couldn’t finish the comeback. Elon won the second set, 25-22.
JMU saw its best action of the day in the third set. The Dukes put up their best numbers of the match in hitting and killing percentages — .281 and .438 — and maintained pressure on the Phoenix.
A 6-1 run from the Dukes — including three back-to-back kills from sophomore outside hitter Miëtte Veldman — tied the third set at 12-12. A second run gave the Dukes a four-point lead, but the Phoenix came back to win the set, 27-25.
Junior setter Caroline Dozier had another notable performance to wrap up the series. After breaking multiple career records Saturday, Dozier put up a .667 hit and kill percentage and racked up a season-high four kills.
JMU falls to 10-4 (4-2 CAA), while Elon improves to 11-7 (6-2 CAA). The Dukes return home to host William & Mary in Sinclair Gymnasium on Saturday, Oct. 16 at 3 p.m. The Phoenix host UNC Wilmington on Oct. 16 at 4 p.m.
