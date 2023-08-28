JMU volleyball wrapped up its slate in the LD&B Invitational, losing to Ohio in straight sets (25-23, 25-17, 27-25) on Saturday before beating UMBC 3-1 (25-21, 18-25, 25-22, 25-20) on Sunday.
Ohio sweeps JMU 3-0
JMU was swept for the first time in a regular season match since its loss to Yale on Sept. 2, 2022, 21 matches ago.
Ohio senior libero Sam Steele led the Bobcats with five aces and 19 digs, the most of any player in both categories.
The Dukes forced extra points in the third set, tying it 25-25 before sophomore defensive specialist Julia McNeley committed a service error, allowing graduate middle blocker Caitlin O’Farrell to finish JMU off with a kill. O’Farrell led all players with 13.
JMU defeats UMBC 3-1
JMU bounced back with a 3-1 win over UMBC. The Dukes were led by senior middle blocker Alex Kwasnik, who led all players with seven digs, and freshman setter Rebecca Watkins, who earned 40 assists, the most of any player in the match.
The Retrievers kept it close, thanks in part to graduate outside hitter Kamani Coteh, who led both teams in kills (18), and freshman defensive specialist/libero Hannah Howard, who led both teams in digs (22).
While the Retrievers won only one set, their margin of victory was seven, while all three of JMU’s set wins were within five points.
JMU volleyball heads to the Penn State Invitational this weekend, starting its slate with a match against Colgate on Friday at 4 p.m.