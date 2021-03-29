And just like that, it’s tournament time.
JMU volleyball held its final series of the season against William & Mary in back-to-back weekends. Dominating offensively, the Dukes won both Saturday and Sunday, giving JMU an undefeated record in its weekend series this season. The Dukes now enter the CAA tournament with a 7-2, 6-1 CAA record.
Game 1
JMU hit the ground running to start the first set with help from sophomore middle blocker Sophia Davis. Freshman outside hitter Miëtte Veldman stepped up during an 8-0 scoring run that followed the early 11-5 lead. The offensive power was too much for William & Mary to handle, and JMU took the first set 25-9.
“They came out and executed on such a high level,” head coach Lauren Steinbrecher said. “I have to give a shout out to Miette for just continuing to be a stat powerhouse for us.”
The Tribe bounced back in the second set, taking advantage of the Dukes’ errors. A back-and-forth sequence between the two teams was the theme throughout the second set, with neither team giving the other room to expand. Veldman continued to put offensive pressure on William & Mary but ultimately failed as the Dukes dropped the second set 25-21.
With William & Mary looking for the momentum to take the match lead, the decisive third set was the biggest challenge for JMU. After a battle to tie the score at five-all, JMU took a 5-0 scoring run led by Veldman and senior outside hitter Liv Crawley that broke down the Tribe’s defense. Once the run solidified, JMU took over for the remainder of the set, winning 25-15.
“I feel like we learned really well,” Crawley said. “We were really confident in what we were doing, and we knew we just had to get it down right.”
In the fourth set, both teams continued to battle for every point throughout the entire set. Crawley helped sway the scoreboard in JMU’s favor by recording back-to-back kills before Davis recorded two blocks to give JMU the 22-20 lead. To top off the match, the Dukes used the Tribe’s errors to close it out 25-22.
“It does give us confidence,” Veldman said. “From seeing this series, we know we have to start fast and stay fast.”
Game 2
Sunday’s game took the chance to honor five graduating members of the JMU program. Middle blocker Skyla Richardson, libero Karis Beasley, right hitter Caitlyn Meyer, libero Zarah White and Crawley were all celebrated for their accomplishments as Dukes. Alongside the standard walk of honor, each senior was also announced as a member of the starting lineup.
“I was so happy being with my best friends on the court,” Crawley said. “We just wanted to have fun and go out with a bang.”
Unlike Saturday’s first set, the two teams stayed close together until Crawley and Davis led a 4-0 scoring run that sent the Dukes ahead by five at the first timeout. JMU kept the Tribe at a distance, holding a 10-point lead at the 20-point marker. It didn’t take much longer for JMU to take the first set 25-12 and lead the match 1-0.
In the second set, Veldman was on a mission, notching three kills for JMU’s first three points. The Dukes began to pull away in a similar fashion as the first set, but William & Mary crept back to overtake the lead 8-7 following a 5-0 scoring run. The Tribe lost their lead almost immediately after gaining it, but they didn’t let the Dukes travel far and kept the separation at only two points.
“[Veldman] is a dream of a player,” Steinbrecher said. “She’s come in so skilled on top of her athleticism, and she’s been huge for us on multiple fronts.”
After a brief William & Mary timeout, JMU returned to its dominant start once again led by Veldman. Up to 13 kills, Veldman became the go-to spike for the Dukes in a near identical way as Saturday’s match. With her offensive power, JMU captured the second set 25-20 and a 2-0 match lead.
“We come into every game with the same mentality, to give our best,” Veldman said. “We want to attack every set every time.”
The third set was more of the same for JMU. Veldman continued to knock down kills; Meyer, Richardson and Crawley kept the blocks strong; and sophomore setter Caroline Dozier racked up more assists. With a 6-0 scoring run to catapult the Dukes ahead, the Tribe struggled to gain any momentum in their favor.
That all changed after William & Mary’s timeout. Capitalizing on JMU errors, the Tribe slowly worked their work out of the deficit to try to avoid a sweep. Veldman refused to let that happen and broke the Tribe’s streak with a big kill for her 19th of the game. In a storybook ending, Meyer sent the ball down to close out the match 25-19.
Following Sunday’s victory, Steinbrecher now has 200 program wins in her 11 seasons with JMU.
“I could not be more proud of this team and our seniors with how they played,” Steinbrecher said. “It was a perfect ending to [the seniors’] career.”
The Dukes will travel to Towson for the CAA tournament, beginning Thursday. JMU’s first opponent and match has yet to be announced.
