JMU volleyball will play No.7 BYU in the Pittsburgh Quarter in the first round of the NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Championship.
The Dukes finished the regular season 24-4 (15-1 Sun Belt). JMU took down Texas State in the conference championship in four sets and Troy in five sets during the semifinals to win the first Sun Belt Conference title.
This is the first time JMU volleyball will compete in the NCAA tournament since 2017 and it’s the third appearance under head coach Lauren Steinbrecher. The last time Steinbrecher’s Dukes were in the tournament, JMU was swept by Colorado. They have never moved past the first round in program history.
BYU enters the matchup with a record of 21-6 (15-3 WCC). The Cougars are second in the West Coast Conference.
The Dukes play the Cougars on Friday in the Pittsburgh quarter. The time for the match will be announced at a later date.