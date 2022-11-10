The building sits quietly between Bridgeforth Stadium and the JMU bookstore. Inside are short bathroom stalls and much dimmer lighting compared to other places on campus.
On football gamedays, the buzzing light on the first floor of Godwin Hall guides people to the bathrooms and back out to tailgate again. Compared to the music, buses and students’ chatter, though, it’s silent.
But Godwin is more than a place to tailgate, study or take classes. Inside the building built in 1972 is Sinclair Gymnasium, home to JMU volleyball.
When the Dukes are in town, the typically quiet building wakes up.
“Godwin is one of the loudest rooms in the whole Mid-Atlantic,” JMU volleyball PA announcer James Hickey said. “It’s one of the biggest home court advantages.”
After 50 years, JMU is leaving Godwin and Sinclair Gymnasium behind. Next season, the Dukes will play in the Convocation Center — the long-time basketball arena that’s been under construction since March to better suit volleyball and six other sports — on the opposite side of Interstate-81.
This weekend, the Dukes host South Alabama for their final two games at their long-time home.
“I personally am going to be sad,” Hickey said. “If you want to see an old man cry, come Saturday.”
Sinclair Gymnasium on the second floor of Godwin holds 1,500 people, but the bleacher seating keeps them closely packed. JMU volleyball head coach Lauren Steinbrecher said it’s hard to find a seat.
The Dukes use that jam-packed environment to their advantage. Between the yelling, the wooden seats and nature of the gym, the Dukes nearly have an extra teammate when they play at home.
“Sometimes you go to other places, and it’s like ‘the black hole of death,’” Steinbrecher said. “But the fans are loud, the building’s loud … I mean, everything is first class. It’s a fun place to play.”
Hickey’s announced JMU volleyball for nine years. He got a call one day at Fort Defiance High School, a class three school about 13 miles from JMU, that the Dukes needed a public announcer for volleyball. He’d been announcing for the high school, he said, but he’d wanted to work with JMU his whole life.
Hickey’s first day in Godwin was a rough one — he didn’t really know anyone. But, after taking a breather, he walked into Sinclair Gymnasium and the crowd was jamming as the Dukes got ready for another set. It was the first of many moments that Hickey fell in love with Godwin over the years.
“If there's a word when someone says ‘Godwin,’ I say ‘home,’” Hickey said. If JMU ends up expanding Bridgeforth Stadium, he said, and even if Godwin gets torn down in the process, “it'll always be home” to him.
But Godwin wasn’t always a packed house. It developed throughout its 50 years. Today, it has a Ger-Flor Taraflex competition surface, one that’s ideal for rolling sports, which was installed in 2013.
When former JMU volleyball middle blocker Dana Carter (2000-03) played in Godwin, there was no competition surface — just a gym floor.
“We did not have air conditioning,” Carter said. “It was setting up four or five ginormous fans blowing hot air. We didn't have the nice padded floor like they have now. It was freshly redone and recoated so you stuck to it, you didn't nicely slide and glide over it when you're diving. So I still have scars on my hands and knees.”
Godwin wasn’t the prettiest for Carter, yet the former Duke, like Hickey, said when she thinks of Godwin, she thinks of home. As a kinesiology major, she not only played there but had most of her classes there.
And the kicker — Godwin is where she met her husband.
“I wouldn't have traded [Godwin] for the world,” Carter said. “It's just mixed emotions.”
Since graduation, Carter’s come back to Harrisonburg to watch the team. She said the atmosphere has changed — more people know about volleyball now. JMU’s fanbase was newer back then, she said, but not any less passionate.
“We had a big student section,” Carter said. “We would always have other teams, if they didn't have a game, come, but it was mainly the men's [club] volleyball. They would [have] their shirts off, paint their chests, the Duke Dog would come and support.”
The building has seen players grow, develop and leave JMU. It’s grown used to people making noise on the bleachers and countless balls hitting the Sinclair Gymnasium ceiling.
The facility was ready for the 2017 Dukes.
JMU hosted the CAA championship in 2017. Hickey said that year felt full circle — he saw the freshmen players from his first season as announcer in 2014 grow into leaders who hosted the tournament.
Steinbrecher said the 2017 championship was one of her favorite moments in the building. Hickey agreed — seeing the team clinch an NCAA tournament ticket in a hall overflowing with history is a highlight.
“The place went absolutely berserk,” Hickey said. “Streamers came flying off the stands.”
Hickey said Godwin has the characteristics of a barn. The sound echoes off the walls and stays within the small space. This competitive advantage often affects away teams.
The Dukes hosted Missouri and Florida, among other top teams, during Hickey’s time in Godwin. JMU beat the Tigers in four sets at home in 2018, and while it dropped the game to the Gators, a top-10 team, Hickey said both teams were mesmerized by the sound and how Sinclair is hidden inside Godwin.
Hickey said some away coaches even got frustrated, and people who’d never played there before took time out of their warmups to figure out how the walls worked — it wasn’t a typical basketball court like other schools play on.
“A couple of girls from Florida spent a nice piece of their warmup hitting balls up toward the roof, just to see what they [would do],” Hickey said. “The fact that they were spending a portion of their time just checking the room out was enough that it was in the back of their heads.”
In 2014, Villanova came to Harrisonburg, and Hickey said the volume threw the Wildcats off. He even said the head coach looked at him during a timeout as if to say, “‘OK, hell is going on here,’ just because it was loud and just the look on his face was like, ‘What do you have going on here?’”
Carter’s coming back to Harrisonburg this weekend to watch the Dukes in Godwin for the last time.
When Hickey announces the Dukes and says “Godwin Hall, get on your feet” one last time, he predicts he’ll have tears in his eyes.
For 12-year head coach Steinbrecher, she doesn’t think it’ll sink in that it’s her last game there. She’s got a series with South Alabama to focus on.
But Steinbrecher described Godwin as a blue-collar building. It’s a little run-down and a bit outdated.
But it’s not blue, it’s purple-and-gold, signifying everyone who’s come before it and passed through.