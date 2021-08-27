JMU volleyball wasted no time building excitement for the season, earning a comeback win in five sets (25-22, 25-23, 25-16, 26-24, 15-13) to kick off the JMU Invitational against High Point. Despite being down by two sets, the Dukes took three straight to seal a home opener.
“This game was one of the best team wins I’ve seen in the last 10 years,” head coach Lauren Steinbrecher said. “Every player contributed when needed, and it was so fun to watch.”
There was no denying the energy in Sinclair Gymnasium. With fans now allowed at 100% capacity again, JMU Nation filled the bleachers and lept onto their feet at every given point.
Early in the first set, JMU held its own against the Big South champions, working through early errors to keep the game even. Sophomore right side hitter Elizabeth Helmich notched three early kills for JMU, eventually giving the Dukes a 12-11 lead.
“It just shows the amount of depth we have,” Steinbrecher said “Everyone stepped in exactly where we needed them to when we needed them to.”
Although the lead gave JMU some confidence, High Point bounced back to take a 20-16 lead soon after. Chasing the Panthers down, sophomore setter Hannah Roberts earned two aces to tie the game at 21. After giving up three errors, the Dukes lost the first set 25-22.
“It just took us a while to get playing like ourselves,” Steinbrecher said. “Working with a lineup we haven’t really practiced with before, I’m really proud with how they handled things.”
Starting off the second set, the Dukes took an early 3-0 lead — a much needed boost of energy to regain the match’s momentum. JMU held onto its lead as High Point continued to fight back, but it didn’t faze the team.
Redshirt sophomore outside hitter Julia de Sa powered through offensively, working her way to nine kills and two blocks. As the set progressed, the Panthers cut the lead and gained momentum against the Dukes. After another error, High Point took the second set 25-23.
“It just took a little while for us to get into the groove even though we played pretty clean,” Steinbrecher said. “[High Point] was just able to go on runs on us.”
Going back-and-forth throughout the third set, JMU kept a tight formation on the court to ward off High Point’s offense. Despite the errors made in the previous sets, junior middle blocker Sophia Davis slammed a team-high 21 kills.
“Now we know what we can work with and what we can do this season,” senior setter Rebecca Frye said. “[Davis] had us on our slides, and Julia was able to give us good rips so it helped bring in that momentum.”
Sitting at a 19-13 lead, JMU looked like the team fans saw last season — with the chemistry blending together and offense converting for timed kills. Each player had their moment to shine in front of JMU fans, including senior libero Savannah Marshall with her 26 digs.
Davis sent the ball down to end the third set 25-16 JMU. Now on the prowl to force a five-set match, the fourth set became a matter of keeping the newfound momentum when it mattered most.
“We just really embraced that grind and adversity to where every point was a fight,” Frye said. “We didn’t flinch — we just kept going and living up to our culture.”
Halfway through the fourth set, JMU held a 17-13 lead with the momentum staying on the purple and gold’s side of the court. As the Panthers tried to climb back, the Dukes refused to give in and forced the winner-take-all fifth set 26-24.
With fans on their feet, the atmosphere grew electric with each JMU point. The Dukes jumped to a 10-5 lead early on, forcing High Point to use both timeouts nearly one after the other. The pause in play seemed to work, as the Panthers tied the game at 11 apiece. JMU stood its ground and completed the comeback for a 15-13 set win and a 3-2 match win.
“The energy we experienced tonight was something we haven’t seen in over two years,” Davis said. “Having that, it gave us everything we needed to just go and play our best.”
Now 1-0, JMU plays a double-header Saturday against VCU (12 p.m.) and Illinois State (8 p.m.). High Point faces Illinois State on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. and VCU at 1 p.m. on Sunday.
