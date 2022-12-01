JMU volleyball is looking to accomplish something it’s never done before — win an NCAA tournament match — against an opponent it’s never played: the BYU Cougars.
This team is used to facing the unknown, having entered this year as newcomers in the Sun Belt Conference. The Dukes stared down a conference slate full of opponents they hadn’t played in years, if ever, and emerged with a 15-1 conference record as Sun Belt regular season and conference tournament champions. With the latter, JMU punched a ticket to the 64-team 2022 NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Championship.
After a year of new challenges, JMU head coach Lauren Steinbrecher is finally back in familiar territory at the NCAA tournament. This will be her third time coaching the Dukes in the tournament and the program’s fifth-ever Division I appearance, having previously played in 1999, 2000, 2016 and 2017. They’ve competed in the Division II tournament twice in 1984 and 1985. This time around, though, Steinbrecher’s hoping to do what no previous JMU team could — advance past the first round.
That doesn’t mean anything is steering from the formula that’s gotten JMU to 24-4 this year.
“You just have to play each point,” Steinbrecher said, “and you have to earn each point, and so we’ll get out there and compete as hard as we can and we’ll treat it like every other match.”
JMU heads to the University of Pittsburgh for its first round match, as part of the Pittsburgh Quarter. Steinbrecher expected to be heading there before the announcement, calling it an “easy trip.” What wasn’t expected was the Dukes’ opponent — No. 7 BYU.
The Cougars enter the tournament at 21-6 (15-3 WCC). They finished second in the West Coast Conference behind San Diego, a No. 2 seed in the tournament — the Sun Belt’s second-best team, Texas State, was among the first four out of the tournament. The Cougars bring an established history of success in the tournament, with this year marking their 11th straight appearance, a streak that includes a semifinal run in 2018 and a runner-up finish in 2014.
“They have a big name,” graduate right side Cameryn Jones said, “but our main focus is just not feeding into that big name … We’re just focused on playing our game and not letting their success in the past dictate how we play on Friday.”
JMU has never played BYU in program history, but facing different opponents has been a theme of the Dukes’ first season in the Sun Belt — playing a “new team in a new gym will be nothing new,” Steinbrecher said.
Sophomore libero Jaydyn Clemmer said facing another new opponent has been something that the team has talked about a lot ahead of the tournament. Clemmer said that no matter the opponent, their goal always stays the same.
“It’s all about bringing JMU volleyball” to BYU, Clemmer said. “No matter the atmosphere, no matter if it’s the NCAA tournament, bringing JMU volleyball there to any opponent we play.”
JMU also enters the tournament with last season’s postseason ban from the CAA still fresh in its minds. The Dukes played Towson for first in the CAA and split the weekend series the weekend JMU’s announcement to join the Sun Belt set the conference postseason ban in motion. The Tigers also made the tournament this year as a No. 8 seed in the Texas Quarter on the opposite end of the bracket.
Steinbrecher said that makes this year’s postseason run that much more special.
“You just take for granted that you get that chance, to have the opportunity to earn a win in the NCAA tournament, and to play in the tournament is just huge,” Steinbrecher said.
This is the first NCAA tournament apperance for every member of the team, after falling in the CAA Championship match to Towson in 2019. Jones joined the team in 2018, one year after JMU’s last appearance in the NCAA tournament. After two seasons with no postseason because of both the CAA ban and COVID-19 the year before, Jones didn’t think she’d ever get the chance to make it. More than anything — “I’m really just excited to play Friday,” Jones said.
While the team is proud just to get to this point, there’s a very good chance that JMU could pull off the upset against BYU. The Dukes currently sit at No. 21 in the NCAA women’s volleyball RPI rankings, five spots ahead of the No. 26 Cougars.
JMU holds an advantage in a few key statistical categories. As Clemmer emphasized ahead of the tournament, serving has been a focus for the Dukes all season and has led to 190 aces across 28 matches compared to BYU’s 135 across 27 matches. In contrast, BYU holds a slight edge in hitting percentage — .297 compared to JMU’s .274.
Steinbrecher made it clear that there was no extreme pressure for JMU in the tournament, chuckling when she mentioned the idea of the Dukes winning the national championship. Ultimately, she said, JMU’s goal is to do their best with the opportunity at hand.
“I think we’ll enjoy it,” she said. “You know, it’s a game of volleyball, and we’ll go out there and compete and do our best, but I don’t think there’s any extreme pressure for us to go win a national championship.”
Among both players and coaches, the focus is on treating their first-round match like any other. Clemmer described the mentality as the team bringing their “same selves.”
Jones also put it in simple terms.
“No matter who we’re playing, it’s just the same sport,” she said, “like you do the same stuff.”