Danielle Nathan had to learn how to walk again.
The senior — who made the CAA All-Rookie Team in 2019 — spent the last two seasons recovering from a torn ACL and has only played in four sets since her freshman year.
Yet, Nathan said the last two years were good because even with her injury, her team had her back. Now, she’s ready to step onto the court and have theirs.
“Breaking everything down to the basics was really helpful,” Nathan, who had 215 kills in 2019, said. “I think, now, I'm loving it.”
Nathan’s return to the court is one of many moving pieces for JMU, which finished 2021 with 17 wins. The Dukes, like all but three other teams at JMU, is set for its inaugural Sun Belt Conference season, but the final one in Godwin Hall.
And even though volleyball couldn’t compete in the conference tournament last year, head coach Lauren Steinbrecher said the group ended on a positive note and full of energy — something she hopes carries over to 2022.
“I think last year, we showed moments of greatness,” Steinbrecher, entering her 13th season as JMU’s head coach, said. “I think, hopefully, what we're gonna see this year is just a more veteran, mature team that will obviously have those moments of greatness, just more consistently.”
Since falling to Towson in the CAA championship in 2019, volleyball faced a spring season shortened by COVID-19 in 2021 and then went immediately back into grind mode for the fall season. After 10 hard months, the CAA banned the team from the conference tournament and the Dukes fell short of an at-large bid.
But volleyball rallied against Towson at home with an injury-ridden squad, taking a game from the Tigers. Now, with a healthy lineup, Steinbrecher said the Dukes are in an ideal position to make a run at a Sun Belt title in its inaugural season.
“[We] certainly had our share of adversity as everyone in the country,” Steinbrecher said. “You know, a young group that learned resiliency and through adversity is now a mature group that is much more stable. So, I think all that just worked to our benefit now that we're in a good place.”
A big part of that stability is injured Dukes returning to the lineup. Nathan’s set to play her first full season since 2019, and junior right-side hitter Elizabeth Helmich is ready after open hip surgery.
Steinbrecher said that after last season, the team learned about themselves and gained veteran knowledge about pushing through hard moments. JMU now gets back two upperclassmen who've had their fair share of adversity and are ready to be back on the court.
“My mindset has completely changed after I had surgery,” Helmich said. “[I] take every opportunity to be grateful that I get to do this and I'm so excited for this team. So no matter who's on the floor, I know we're gonna have a great season.”
During her recovery, Nathan said, she had to learn the basics again: Walking, running and everyday activities were the focus last year, and even though she made progress, she couldn’t play as a junior.
Getting back to the basics is what Nathan and the Dukes have done all summer. Preseason Sun Belt honoree Miëtte Veldman added that’s what the team needs to do in its first Sun Belt season.
While exciting, the junior outside hitter believes JMU has something to prove — whether it’s being in the Sun Belt or winning a championship despite the last two years’ roadblocks.
“[We have to] prove that we want to be here and like that we just earned our spot,” Veldman, who was the first Duke with over 300 kills since 2018, said. “It’s been exciting. Working really hard. A lot of awesome teammates. [It] keeps me motivated.”
Steinbrecher said she’s excited to face new teams in the Sun Belt and Helmich’s ready to get back on the court and compete for the title. While the Dukes tied Coastal Carolina for first in the Sun Belt East Division, Veldman’s take is that there has been a lead up to this moment — the first Sun Belt game.
JMU returns 12 players this season, most of whom experienced roadblocks on the quest for a title — the puzzle pieces are still being placed in regard to who will start where, Steinbrecher said.
Savannah Marshall, a libero, left in the offseason, with sophomores Jayden Clemmer and Madilyn O’Toole looking to fill her role. Outside of libero, familiar faces are deep in the depth chart, all of whom want a shot at a successful first Sun Belt year and to wrap it up with a title.
“I think that the last two seasons with adversity, we may have been our best — hopefully with less adversity, our best will be better,” Steinbrecher said. “Kind of maximizing and seeing how great we can be, keep everyone healthy and compete.”
From injuries to COVID-19 cases, it’s been one of the Dukes’ internal battles throughout the last two years. For some players, the last two years haven’t felt real.
Nathan is one of them.
“I'm just excited to play,” Nathan said. “I'm excited to have a real season.”
