After suffering a loss in four sets to the College of Charleston on Saturday, JMU earned a decisive win. The Dukes took down the Cougars 3-2 (25-23, 25-20, 20-25, 19-25, 15-10) to finish out the weekend series.
The first set was a back-and-forth affair with multiple lead changes. Despite College of Charleston capitalizing on errors made by the Dukes to take a 23-20 lead late in the set, JMU battled back with a 5-0 scoring run and won 25-23. Junior middle blocker Sophia Davis and sophomore outside hitter Miette Veldman led the Dukes with three kills each. Davis also accounted for five of JMU’s seven blocks in the set.
The Dukes’ offense dominated the second set. JMU service errors allowed the Cougars to keep the score close, but efforts from Veldman, Davis and sophomore right-side hitter Elizabeth Helmich allowed the Dukes to maintain a lead throughout and win the set 25-20.
Service errors continued to be a weak spot for JMU as it struggled in the third set, allowing College of Charleston to grab an early lead. After a series of timeouts from Steinbrecher, JMU answered with a 3-0 scoring run to cut the Cougar’s lead. Despite efforts from Davis and junior setter Caroline Dozier, the Cougars won the set 25-20.
The fourth set was highly contested with multiple long rallies, one lead change and four ties. Senior defensive specialist/libero Savannah Marshall’s outstanding defensive play kept the Dukes close, but College of Charleston rallied late in the set to win 25-19 and even the score, two sets to two.
The Cougars looked out of sorts early in the fifth set, allowing JMU to establish an 8-0 lead with multiple points coming off blocks from Davis, Veldman and Dozier. The Dukes dominated, winning the set 15-10 and the match 3-2.
“I think there was definitely a mindset shift from yesterday,” Veldman said. “We’re a lot scrappier.”
Veldman led JMU with 18.5 points on 16 kills. Dozier earned herself a double-double with 13 digs and a team-high 40 assists. Davis and Helmich accounted for 16 and 12 of the Dukes’ points, respectively.
“We were definitely more intense with every swing we took and every pass we had,” Davis said. “Coming back and playing the same team again was honestly better because you know what you did and you can correct it right away”.
With the win, JMU improved to 9-4 (3-1 CAA), while the College of Charleston fell to 8-7 (1-3 CAA). The Dukes return to action Saturday, Oct. 9, at 2 p.m. on the road against Elon
“I think we’ve just got to recover,” Steinbrecher said. “We just were extremely fatigued this weekend, and that extra weekend off and getting back to baseline and feeling good before the rest of CAA play will be huge”.
