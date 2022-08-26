The Dukes needed four sets to do it, but JMU volleyball defeated the University of Albany in its first game of the annual JMU Invitational.
Taking the first set in quick action, junior outside hitter Miette Veldman and freshman outside hitter Bri Reid dominated JMU’s offense, tallying a total 31 kills between the two of them. The Dukes capitalized off a 5-0 run — including back-to-back aces — to win the set 25-15. It was the largest margin JMU won a set by during the match.
A few missteps by JMU led to the Great Danes’ rebound in the second set, starting with UAlbany sophomore outside hitter Alexa Harris, who led the match in kills with 21. After a back-and-forth stretch, UAlbany pulled away in the final four plays to avoid a sweep, 25-21.
Following the second set, JMU’s offense started to find its groove much more quickly. Senior setter Caroline Dozier worked her way to 47 assists in the match, and senior middle blocker Sophia Davis earned a team-high five blocks to give the Dukes the third set 25-18.
In the final set, JMU put together a 6-2 run that forced UAlbany to take a timeout early in the set. A few more well-timed kills from Reid, despite efforts from Harris and co., helped put the match away with an ace that sealed the 25-17 set-four victory.
JMU and UAlbany continue competing in the JMU Invitational the rest of the weekend, with the Dukes hosting Robert Morris on Saturday at 10 a.m., and the Great Danes playing the same team later that day at 4 p.m.
