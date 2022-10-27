In an average volleyball set, each team has only two goals — score 25 points, and win by two.
There’s no time limit, no periods and no innings. All a team has to do is reach 25 points — or 15 if it’s the fifth set — and be up by two when they do so. It’s easier said than done. With a well-timed momentum swing, a team can close even the furthest of gaps in the final points, forcing extras or even finishing off their opponents within 25 points.
The Dukes know this. JMU has focused so much on the end of sets in its practices that junior outside hitter Miette Veldman gave the final five points of a set a name.
“We call it [the] ‘Red Zone,’” Veldman said, “so when we get to that 20th point, it’s
like, ‘Now turn everything on, we need to finish,’ because that’s what matters.”
Senior setter Caroline Dozier said it’s a situation that the team regularly simulates during practice.
“We talked about that a lot this week, actually, coming back from Texas State is that, ‘Well there are good teams all around in the Sun Belt,’” Dozier said after JMU’s first sweep of Old Dominion. “So we really practiced and practiced having sets where we were down by a few points when we’re playing each other and really just working to push every point and not really worry about the score.”
This emphasis has helped JMU launch a strong start in conference play. Across their first 10 matches, the Dukes have lost just eight sets and currently sit atop the Sun Belt Conference East Division standings with a conference record of 9-1.
The “Red Zone” has been a major factor
in securing those wins. In the first set of that sweep against Old Dominion, JMU found itself down 23-22 in the final points before rallying with a 3-0 run to secure the win, 25-23.
In the first set in its five-set victory over Texas State, JMU blew a late 22-15 lead by surrendering a 9-1 run that put the Bobcats up 24-23. But another late 3-0 run prevented Texas State from completing the comeback, giving the Dukes a 26-24 win.
JMU has also shown it’s more than capable of preventing comebacks. In the first set of the second match against
Coastal Carolina, the Dukes entered the last five points with a 20-17 lead and won the set 25-19. They then entered the Red Zone of the second set with a 20-16 lead and won 25-18.
JMU’s ability to secure momentum in a set late in the game can in part be credited to the team’s simple strategy in the Red Zone: Don’t look at the score.
“We try not to look at the score too much,” senior middle blocker Sophie Davis said. “Just ’cause obviously you don’t want it to impact your game and you want to finish strong. So I think just mentally staying in and everybody doing their job and staying locked in, I think that’s what helps us win.”
Dozier echoed Davis’ sentiment, saying the key to JMU’s success late in sets is forgetting the score and keeping the pressure on the other team.
That pressure has been paying off. Just a month before the Sun Belt Tournament, JMU has the top conference record in the Sun Belt. The Dukes ride a six-match win streak heading into their most recent road trip this weekend and remain 9-0 at home.
However, there are still challenges before the team will head to the postseason. The Dukes will be away from home for the next two weeks, facing Georgia Southern and Marshall before heading back to Godwin Hall for their last matchup of the regular season against South Alabama, the defending Sun Belt champions.
All three should prove formidable challenges in their own way, but with its increased focus on staying locked in no matter the score, it’s hard to count JMU out no matter the circumstances.
Senior outside hitter Danielle Nathan said the team’s success in the final points comes down to “just absolute grit,” stemming from the bond the team shares.
“There’s so much trust and support that when it gets down to it in that nitty gritty of down three points you need to get to win,” Nathan said, “we all know we’re there for each other so we’re not afraid to give it everything we got and know that people behind and the people in front of us are going to do the exact same thing.”