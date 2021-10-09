JMU defeated Elon 3-2 in a nail-biting five set finish (25-21, 25-15, 23-25, 24-26, 15-10). The Dukes returned to the court Saturday after a two-week break since playing College of Charleston for its first of two CAA weekend matchups against the Phoenix.
JMU controlled the first set, giving up the lead just once. Junior setter Caroline Dozier wasted no time helping her team secure the set, earning nine assists and two block assists.
The Dukes forced Elon to take two timeouts in the first set, which allowed the Phoenix to attempt a comeback. Elon failed to execute, and JMU won the set, 25-21.
JMU carried its control over into the second set, preventing Elon from going on more than a three-point run. Three Dukes earned a total of four aces — including two from senior defensive specialist and libero Savannah Marshall. JMU won the second set, 25-15.
Thanks to a string of errors made by JMU, the Phoenix posed a threat for the first time in the match. Three back-to-back attack errors made by the Dukes gave Elon the lead and stripped JMU of its control over the set. JMU struggled to regain power and contain Elon’s newfound energy, which ultimately earned the Phoenix a 25-23 set victory.
Elon continued to fight, putting more pressure on the Dukes in the fourth set. JMU attempted a comeback, cutting a 18-23 disadvantage to tie it up at set point, but the Phoenix held on and won the fourth set, 26-24.
The Dukes went on a 9-2 run and had a .333 hitting percentage in the fifth set, which gave them the advantage to win the set 15-10, securing a conference win.
Multiple season- and career-high records were broken by the Dukes during the match. Dozier had a career high in assists (55) and total blocks (6), sophomore outside hitter Miette Veldman had a season high 22 kills and redshirt senior right side Cameryn Jones had a career high in total blocks (7) and tied her career high of six kills.
JMU improves to 10-3 (4-1 CAA) and Elon falls to 10-7 (5-2 CAA). The two teams will go head-to-head again Sunday, Oct. 10 at 2 p.m. in the Schar Center to close out the series.
Contact the sports desk at breezesports@gmail.com. For more volleyball coverage, follow the sports desk on Twitter @TheBreezeSports.