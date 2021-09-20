Over the weekend, JMU volleyball traveled to Newark, Delaware, to take on Delaware in a two-game series. The Dukes won both matches three sets to two.
Game one
The Dukes took a commanding early lead, winning the first two sets by scores of 25-19 and 25-16, respectively.
The Blue Hens cut into the JMU lead in the third set, maintaining a lead throughout and winning the set 25-19. Delaware took the fourth set, outsourcing the Dukes 25-15 and forcing a tiebreaking fifth set.
In a tightly contested final set, JMU outscored the Blue Hens 15-13.
Sophomore and junior outside hitters Miette Veldman and Chloe Wilmoth led the Dukes’ offense with 19 and 16 kills, respectively, while also picking up an assist each. Junior setter Caroline Dozier accounted for 42 of JMU’s 48 assists. The standout defensive performance came from senior defensive specialist/libero Savannah Marshall who was responsible for 20 of the Dukes’ 54 digs.
Game two
Sunday proved to be just as competitive as the previous matchup. Delaware drew first blood, taking the first set by a score of 25-23.
The Dukes answered, winning the second set by a 27-25 margin. JMU extended its lead with a 25-23 win in the third set.
Despite the Dukes going on a 4-0 scoring run to take a 23-19 lead in the fourth, the Blue Hens responded with a 6-0 run of their own to take the set 25-23.
JMU won the match, outscoring Delaware 15-8 in the fifth set. The Dukes finished with a total of 113 points while only allowing 106.
Veldman and Wilmoth once again led JMU with 17 and 14 kills, respectively, and Dozier supplied 45 of the 50 assists for the Dukes. Freshman defensive specialist/libero Jaydyn Clemmer finished with 19 digs.
With the two wins this weekend, JMU improved to 8-2 overall (2-0 CAA) while Delaware falls to 5-6 (0-2 CAA). The Dukes host the College of Charleston on Saturday at 1 p.m. in Harrisonburg.
Contact the sports desk at breezesports@gmail.com. For more volleyball coverage, follow the sports desk on Twitter @TheBreezeSports.