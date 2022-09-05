JMU volleyball falls to Yale, 3-0
JMU (3-2, 0-0 Sun Belt) volleyball fell to Yale (2-0, 0-0 Ivy League) in three sets (25-13, 25-13, 25-16) at the Seminole Volleyball Invitational on Friday.
This is the Dukes’ second straight loss of the tournament and like their first loss against Florida State, the first two sets ended with identical scores — 25-13. The third ended with a final score of 25-16. Yale won all three.
Sophomore setter Carly Diehl led the Bulldogs with 33 assists, while junior libero Maile Somera slowed down JMU’s offensive attack with 13 digs. Despite the loss, sophomore libero Jaydyn Clemmers had 14 digs for JMU.
JMU volleyball defeats Florida A&M, 3-2
JMU volleyball (4-2, 0-0 Sun Belt) finished its Seminole Volleyball Invitational with a 3-2 victory (18-25, 26-24, 27-29, 25-21, 15-12) over Florida A&M (0-7, 0-0 SWAC).
The match was a back-and-forth affair the whole way through. Florida A&M took the first set 25-18, but the next two sets were closer and a bit longer. JMU won the second set 26-24, and Florida A&M won the third 29-27, putting the Rattlers up 2-1.The Dukes came back to win the fourth set 25-21, then the fifth set 15-12, securing their only win of the tournament.
Junior outside hitter Miёtte Veldman led the team in both kills (22) and aces (4) to help secure the win for JMU. Florida A&M’s redshirt sophomore outside hitter Emerald Jacobs led her squad with 23 kills, while senior defensive specialist Brooke Hudson notched 26 digs for the Rattlers.
JMU heads to UMBC on Sept. 9 for a match at 6 p.m. Florida A&M will head to the Elon/NCAT Tournament, where it’ll face UNC Greensboro on the same day at 2 p.m.