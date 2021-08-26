It’s been two years since Sinclair Gymnasium was its electric self and JMU volleyball had Godwin Hall rocking; two years since maskless players threw shirts during starting lineups and since PA voiceover James Hickey spoke the famous “Godwin Hall, get on your feet” before the Dukes prepared for a set or match point.
JMU volleyball is back home with a full slate of games and one mindset — taking back the CAA crown. With the team on the brink of the regular season, the Dukes are motivated to work for the first CAA championship since the 2017 season.
“We have so much potential,” JMU volleyball head coach Lauren Steinbrecher said. “We’ve gotten better in 10 days time and I’m interested to see where we can get by the end of the season.”
The Dukes have changed across the board from their last time in a packed Sinclair Gymnasium, and even from the spring season that ended a few months ago. One of those is the leadership and how underclassmen phenoms like junior middle blocker Sophia Davis and setter Caroline Dozier, plus senior libero Savannah Marshall, have shifted the leadership to a more experienced status.
Although JMU sees many freshmen and sophomores step up to the plate early on, Davis In the spring, Davis, Dozier and sophomore outside hitter Miëtte Veldman all saw significant playing time as underclassmen and were key faces for the Dukes program. As the team turns the page to an experienced look, Davis says that she wants to use her experience to help guide the incoming freshman as the season gets underway.
“I’ve been trying to be more of a leader and step up to be more of a presence on the court,” Davis said. “[I’m] trying to be more of a point-scorer and more of a presence that people can look up too.”
JMU’s lineup will also look different because of new faces from both the transfer portal and incoming freshmen. Steinbrecher says she has high hopes for the freshmen and new players on this year’s roster and that it has the potential to continue the success.
Redshirt sophomore outside hitter Julia de Sa transferred to Harrisonburg from Florida Southwestern State College, where she was on the 2019 All-Suncoast conference first team and is the FWS All-time kills leader. de Sa brings experience and depth as she has three more years of eligibility.
“She came here to give us more depth in the outside position,” Steinbrecher said. “She’s energetic, and her work ethic will bring a lot to our program.”
Notable freshmen joining the Dukes include middle blocker Annie Smith and libero Jayden Clemmer. Steinbrecher has said how Smith has stood out in camp and, with her resume before JMU, she has potential to make the starting lineup. The Florida native is the all-time block leader at The King’s Academy and is shaping up to be a solid second to Davis.
Clemmer will be an important piece to JMU volleyball as a freshmen libero, looking to learn under Marshall. Marshall has dominated the libero game for JMU for three seasons and, as she graduates after this season, Clemmer will look to take her spot and be a consistent piece in the Dukes lineup.
“The freshmen have come in and done a fantastic job,” Steinbrecher said. “We have two depth liberos who have come in and done a fantastic job.”
On the sidelines, Steinbrecher introduced assistant head coach Michael Hency to her staff in July. Now that he’s working with the team, his international and previous collegiate experience has given Steinbrecher confidence in his ability to work with the team.
“He’s coached at high levels and won championships everywhere he’s been, and he played at a high level,” Steinbrecher said. “He’s a great human ... he’s added some new ideas and thoughts that I think can make a big step in the program.”
Before taking on the CAA, JMU will kick off the season with the annual JMU Invitational tournament, giving the Dukes their first look at a filled Sinclair Gymnasium.
JMU took advantage of the summer, staying in Harrisonburg throughout the break and into fall training to keep everyone ready for what’s to come. Not only will the Dukes take on the familiar CAA foes — including CAA champion Towson — but they’ll further challenge themselves with new nonconference opponents from around the country.
“We just have so much depth on this team,” Steinbrecher said. “We’ll have players with the ability to just come up off the bench and really provide something the entire year.”
The team will travel south to Alabama State for the first time immediately following the Invitational. Although it is a brand new opponent for the Dukes, it won’t be the last time this roster ventures through uncharted territory.
JMU will take on Ohio State to close out the nonconference slate of the regular season — making it the second time in program history these two battle it out. The Dukes last saw the Buckeyes back in 1992 where JMU fell in three sets, but history doesn’t intimidate what the team has in mind.
“It’s exciting playing teams where you never know if you’ll play them again,” Veldman said. “It’s going to be a good challenge for us to play against really good teams.”
Once CAA play begins, JMU will return to its weekend series brought on during the 2020 season. Each conference foe will face the others both on Saturday and Sunday, then not again until the conference tournament. The series was something the Dukes took advantage of last season, going 3-0.
The biggest difference the 2020 weekend series schedule has compared to this season — JMU plays every conference opponent. The Dukes only saw a few foes in the spring season but now take on every team in the CAA for a full-conference ranking.
A high conference ranking early on could be a major boost for JMU, already coming in second in the preseason poll. Yet, the team has a target on Towson’s back, looking for a way to take down the back-to-back CAA champions.
JMU will hold home court advantage against the Tigers during the regular season, but the conference tournament will take place in Towson, Md. Although the atmosphere will be different, the team says its not afraid of the challenge.
“There’s no doubt that Towson is a program and has done great things over there,” Steinbrecher said. “It’s fun to be the chaser this time and try to beat the best, including going there and trying to beat them there to bring the championship back to Harrisonburg.”
The volleyball season is one of development and determination, allowing the upperclassmen to pass the chalice to the underclassmen, all while fighting for a spot in the NCAA tournament come December.
