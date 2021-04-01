Godwin Hall jumps with excitement as the ball slams to the ground — point for JMU. The team celebrates as freshman outside hitter Miëtte Veldman earns another kill in the match. Although it’s common to see JMU volleyball’s freshman class stand out, Veldman has made her presence known, becoming a key factor in the Dukes’ CAA tournament preparation.
With no hesitation, Veldman made her collegiate debut in JMU’s first game against Delaware. Despite the 3-1 loss, she threw down an impressive seven kills and assists in four sets. During the second game against the Blue Hens, Veldman improved to nine kills and five digs in the sweep.
“She’s got great body awareness and can make corrections the next play,” head coach Lauren Steinbrecher said. “In all aspects of the game, she’s an absolute stud.”
All eyes turned toward Veldman during the first game in the UNCW series when she nailed a season-high 25 kills and 10 digs. Veldman didn’t seem to get enough action — she topped off her weekend with an additional 15 kills and another 10 digs the following day in her breakthrough performance. Her efforts earned a CAA Rookie-of-the-Week honor and the attention of JMU nation.
“During that game, she really showed who she is and can even be,” sophomore setter Caroline Dozier said. “We all knew what she could do and the player she is — we just were waiting for it to happen.”
Since then, Veldman has forced at least 14 kills per game for the remainder of the season. She broke her season-high 10 digs against College of Charleston, more than doubling it with 21. Being 5’10”, her height is an advantage on the court, even before seeing her jump and dive during a match. The versatility she’s had throughout the season brought her the scoring opportunities JMU needed, and she said it’s given her confidence in her performances.
“[Veldman] is a dream of a player,” Steinbrecher said. “She’s come in so skilled on top of her athleticism, and she’s been huge for us on multiple fronts.”
Every offensive leader has a player beside them feeding each opportunity. For Veldman, the go-to setter is Dozier. The two work together in nearly every set, blocking opponents, calling plays and sending the ball down for kills. Dozier sent the ball to Veldman nearly every set this season and had at least 20 assists each match. The two have complimented each other on the court, working together through the prolonged offseason to succeed now.
“[Veldman] is really good at communicating with me about the set location and it’s been really impactful,” Dozier said. “Whether she’s in the back or front row, she’s taking that really big role as a freshman and done a good job with it.”
With the CAA tournament on the horizon, JMU volleyball will be facing teams it hasn’t seen yet. With Northeastern (7-2, 4-1 CAA) playing in the semifinals Friday, the Dukes will need both Dozier and Veldman to continue their offensive chemistry if they look to reclaim the CAA championship.
“We come into every game with the same mentality, to give our best,” Veldman said. “We want to attack every set every time.”
Veldman has demonstrated her skill set throughout the shortened season and said she isn’t worried about what’s to come — both in the tournament and ahead in the fall season. With the diversity the Dukes have, Veldman won’t be the only powerful presence, but she’ll certainly be a major threat.
“I think this season was different for everyone, and we did a good job of making it fun,” Veldman said. “We’ve already improved so much, so I’m excited to see where we’ll go.”
JMU and Northeastern are set to match up in the CAA tournament semifinals on Friday, with the first set beginning at 6 p.m.
Contact Madison Hricik at breezesports@gmail.com. For more sports coverage, follow The Breeze Sports on Twitter @TheBreezeSports.