“Serve murder.”
It’s the philosophy JMU volleyball holds about its play at the service line: “Get back there, get after it, get a hold of it,” assistant coach Charlie Condron said.
Serving is one of the most basic aspects of volleyball. To serve, a player simply hits the ball over the net from the service area behind the back line. It’s simple, but when a serve is effective enough, it can land on the opponent’s side of the court before the team can react, resulting in a “service ace” and a point.
JMU has become proficient at scoring these aces, earning 164 this season, while their opponents have managed 111 against them. Their 1.78 aces per set average is the third best in the Sun Belt Conference, and has helped propel the Dukes to a 15-1 conference record.
Sophomore defensive specialist Madilyn O’Toole called serving the most important aspect of JMU’s game, one that she says JMU head coach Lauren Steinbrecher has emphasized this year.
“I feel like it’s really important that we bring all that we have for each serve,” O’Toole said. “Just focusing on things, like, when it’s your turn to go back there and do the same thing every single time, have the same routine and just give it all you got really.”
For Condron, having his player bring their all often means allowing them to feel confident with their serves. He wants his players to give themself a good, comfortable toss that allows them to take advantage of the opportunity.
“We put so much focus on it and then when it comes down to game time, they’ve done it so many times and they’re just ready to execute that play,” Condron said.
Service has been a focus of the entire team, but for freshman defensive specialist Julia McNeley, it’s been a major part of her game since high school. In her senior year at Sacred Heart Academy in Louisville, Kentucky, she averaged 0.8 aces per set, and in one match against Assumption High School logged 10 aces in a single match.
McNeley’s made some adjustments to her game since high school, though. In high school, she became known for her topspin serve but has switched to a float serve, one that is less predictable and harder to hit than the topspin. Her proficiency at the service line has stayed the same.
McNeley led the team in service aces in the regular season with 39 and an average of 0.42 per set. Right behind her was O’Toole, a fellow Louisville native who played for Assumption before JMU, but graduated before McNeley’s 10-ace match. O’Toole finished her season with 37 service aces and an average of 0.4 per set.
“They’re just very skilled, all-around volleyball players,” Condron said of the two. “If we had to stick them in any position I think they would be successful. So yeah, we’ve always known that they can have good serves, but we never expected them to pull off nine, 10 aces in a match. It’s been awesome to see.”
These aces have helped bolster critical runs for JMU. In the second set against Robert Morris, JMU turned a 4-1 deficit into a 7-4 lead thanks to a 6-0 that included three aces from O’Toole. In the final set of their second match against Old Dominion, JMU went up 11-2 thanks to a 10-0 run that featured four McNeley service aces. JMU won both matches in three-set sweeps.
JMU’s focus on serving has helped them secure the No.1 seed in the Sun Belt Conference Championship, but McNeley says this focus is toward a larger goal.
“Serve to win a championship.” McNeley said.