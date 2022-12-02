JMU volleyball’s historic season ended Friday with a loss in straight sets to No. 18 BYU.
After losing just one conference game all season en route to winning the Sun Belt regular season and the conference postseason tournament championships, JMU’s run finally ended courtesy of a dominant performance from BYU.
The No. 7-seeded Cougars held the Dukes’ offense to a season-low hitting percentage of .112, while BYU’s offense produced a hitting percentage of .373.
JMU’s leader in kills this season, junior outside hitter Miëtte Veldman, got held to seven and committed six errors, resulting in a season-low hitting percentage of .030. Senior middle blocker Sophie Davis, JMU’s leader in blocks, led the team with two, but struggled offensively. Heading into the tournament, Davis held the 19th highest hitting percentage in D1 with a .275 across the entire season. Her hitting percentage against BYU was .105.
While JMU’s offense struggled, BYU’s offense capitalized. Junior outside hitter Erin Livingston led the Cougars in kills with 20, while earning seven digs and two blocks with three errors. Freshman middle blocker Kate Prior tied senior setter Whitney Bower with six blocks, a team high. Prior also led the team in hitting percentage, with a .636 via eight kills and one error off 11 attempts.
After BYU scored first, JMU took and held the lead in the first set until the Cougars took it back, 16-15. That was the last lead change of the match.
Despite a lopsided second and third set, JMU’s freshman outside hitter Bre Reid made an impact for the Dukes. She was the only Duke who earned double-digit kills, 11, and also contributed defensively with one block and one dig.
JMU volleyball finishes its season 24-5 (15-1 Sun Belt).