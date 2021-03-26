fter remaining undefeated in CAA play for four straight games, JMU volleyball fell to Elon 3-1 in a late comeback attempt. The Dukes now move to 5-2 on the season, 4-1 CAA.
JMU started the match strong, taking an early lead in the first set. Led by freshman outside hitter Miëtte Veldman with five kills and digs, the Dukes took control of long volleys as the set went further along. After a few errors by JMU, Elon slowly began to take back the scoreboard and snagged the first set 26-24.
Once Elon took the first set, the second wasn’t far behind. The Phoenix dominated offensively throughout the set, keeping the lead until JMU took a timeout late to regroup. Once back on the court, the Dukes took a 6-0 scoring run to close the gap. The set went over the 25-point mark, with neither team giving in easily, but Elon took the second set 30-28.
The Dukes bounced back in the third, with the help of Veldman and freshman right hitter Elizabeth Helmich to hold a five-point lead. JMU cut Elon’s hope of a sweet short with a 25-20 JMU set win.
The fourth set went back and forth between the two teams and included a 4-0 JMU run led by sophomore middle blocker Sophia Davis. By the 20-point marker, both teams were still close and required to play past the 25-point mark for the third set of the game. However, Elon finished the job with back-to-back kills for the 27-25 win.
JMU returns home for its final weekend series of the season against William & Mary. Saturday’s first set begins at 3 p.m.
