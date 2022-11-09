JMU volleyball swept its matches over Marshall this past weekend to remain unbeaten against Sun Belt Conference East Division opponents.
JMU volleyball comes back from down 2-1 to beat Marshall in five sets
JMU avoided a scare against Marshall on Friday, coming back from down 2-1 to win in five sets.
At the end of a close first set in which neither team led by more than three, JMU surrendered a 4-1 run to lose 25-23. The Dukes rebounded in the second, winning 25-19, before Marshall took the lead with a commanding 25-14 win in the third. Despite JMU nearly blowing a 22-16 advantage in the fourth after a 5-1 run from Marshall, the Dukes won the fourth set 25-21, then took the fifth set 15-10 to win their ninth straight Sun Belt match.
JMU junior outside hitter Miёtte Veldman recorded a career high in kills,30, and a season high in digs with 16. Marshall graduate libero Kaitlyn Gehler recorded 29 digs, while graduate outside hitter Macy McElhaney recorded a double-double in kills, 19, and digs, 15.
Dukes beat Marshall again in four sets
JMU won Saturday in three straight sets after dropping the first one.
Marshall won the first set 25-22. Then, the Dukes bounced back with a decisive 25-12 win in the second set before winning the third thanks to a 6-1 run that broke a 19-19 tie and gave the Dukes a 25-20 victory. JMU then won the deciding fourth set 25-17.
JMU freshman outside hitter Breyna Reid led the team with 16 kills, while senior setter Caroline Dozier notched 53 assists for the second match in a row. Marshall’s junior outside hitter Regan Tinkle led the Herd with 20 kills.
JMU will head home to play South Alabama in a two-match series, starting on Friday at 6 p.m. Marshall will stay home to face Arkansas State on Thursday at 6 p.m.