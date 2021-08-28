JMU volleyball took down Illinois State in a team effort Saturday, defeating the Redbirds 3-1 (25-22, 22-25, 25-19, 25-16) in Sinclair Gymnasium. The Dukes close out the JMU Invitational with a 2-1 record before heading on the road next weekend.
“[We played] really, really good,” JMU volleyball head coach Lauren Steinbrecher said. “I thought we came out [with a] great team effort.”
Bursts of energy defined the first set. Both JMU and Illinois State went on point runs and celebrated big after each point scored: The Redbirds would take a lead, the Dukes would back — and vice versa.
Godwin Hall was loud from the very start of the match, and although Illinois State’s bench was loud, the Dukes fed off Sinclair Gymnasium’s energy the whole first set. At the first timeout, JMU led 18-14.
“We [had] fans come to all three matches,” Steinbrecher said. “It was pouring right when we started, and they still came. I love this gym.”
The Redbirds came out strong and fought back multiple times with timely plays, no matter the lead or deficit. Sophomore outside hitter Kaitlyn Prondzinski led the team with four kills, and junior outside hitter Sarah Kushner had four digs.
Despite Illinois State’s efforts, JMU kept at least a two point lead over the Redbirds after getting into the groove of things. Winning the first set 25-22, redshirt sophomore outside hitter Julia de Sa nailed a kill, and junior outside hitter Chloe Wilmoth led the Dukes with six kills.
“Carrying that momentum, now we know what works for the team,” senior setter Rebecca Frye said earlier this weekend. “[de Sa] was killing it in the end, so it’s learning through the game.”
The same tempo was consistent in the second set. JMU held about a two point lead over Illinois State, and when the Redbirds tried to come back, the Dukes held them off — that is until about halfway through. Illinois State went on a 4-0 run to take a 16-15 lead, and it wasn’t one dominating Redbird, but rather a team effort.
After a timeout, the Dukes converted and started to string some points together. Heading toward the end of the set, Illinois State had the lead, and it stayed that way until the end — despite a JMU effort and took the second 25-23. The Dukes, as junior middle blocker Sophia Davis said, needed to stay true to themselves to come back.
“We stayed confident in our ability to play,” Davis said. “Trusting our teammates, that’s a big thing, that’s what we did tonight and it worked.”
The Dukes had a quick start in the third and looked more cohesive by the first timeout, which they led 11-6. In pattern with the second set, the Redbirds mounted a comeback near the halfway point in the third. Despite tying the game 14-14, Wilmoth and sophomore right side Elizabeth Helmich continued to work in sync and led 17-14 at a timeout. Senior libero Savannah Marshall had 17 digs thus far, as well.
Sophomore outside hitter Tamara Otene and Kusher were at the top of the scoresheet for Illinois State in kills and digs, respectively, as the third moved along. After a brief pause in play for the referees to sort out a call, JMU took full advantage and went on a 4-0 run to win the set 25-19. Helmich led the Dukes with 12 kills, while Otene and Kusher were tied for the Redbirds.
JMU was sloppy to start the fourth set, taking the lead early but giving it up soon after. Illinois State was behind by a point, but JMU didn’t let the lead extend and took control through power and precision. At the first timeout, the Dukes led 14-9.
“We’ve been working on [power behind blocks] everyday in practice,” Davis said. “Coming in and just being diligent and trusting our training is a huge thing, and that’s what we did tonight.”
JMU dominated the Redbirds until the end. A couple of points trickled past the Dukes, but they made up for it and controlled play for the rest of the game to ultimately win 25-16.
Wilmoth led JMU with 14 kills and three other players had double-digit kills — Helmich (12), de Sa (11) and Davis (10). Junior setter Caroline Dozier led the team with 42 assists, and Marshall finished with 19 assists. Kusher finished with a team-high 10 kills and 15 digs, while freshman setter Katelyn Lefler finished with 22 assists.
JMU moves to 2-1 on the year with the win and heads on the road to play Alabama State Sept. 3. First serve is at 11 a.m.
“[We have to] just keep getting better,” Steinbrecher said. ‘It’s early in the season, and we still have a lot of defense to work out.”
