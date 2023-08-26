The energy was high going into JMU’s volleyball’s home opener in its brand-new arena, the newly renovated Convocation Center. With fans on their feet and screams all around, the Dukes were looking to start their time playing on East Campus in style.
At the LD&B Insurance Invitational, JMU, the defending Sun Belt champions, did just that, winning 3-2 over High Point (25-21, 25-18, 23-25, 20-25, 15-12).
“I think it was a really good home opener game, obviously, we did not execute to the level we were supposed to, but I thought we started strong,” JMU head coach Lauren Steinbrecher said.
JMU was up by four points at one point having the score being 17-13, during the first set and finished it with a win of that same margin, 25-21.Senior outside hitter Miette Veldman was all over the court. She racked up 14 kills and 17 digs.
“I think we were really strong starting off, and we were really happy with it,” Veldman said.
The game seemed to be all JMU entering the second set as it walked away with a 25-18 win to put them up 2-0 in the game.
However, it wasn’t easy for the Dukes. JMU looked poised to complete the sweep in the third set when it was up 22-16, before High Point went on an eight-point streak to win the third set, 25-23.
“It is kind of hard to feel really confident in those moments,” Veldman said.
“Our passing kind of broke down a little bit,” Steinbrecher said. “I think we tried a little bit too hard on our serves, and that is where the errors came in.”
The serve errors were an issue for the Dukes, with JMU raking up 13 throughout the game while High Point had 17.
“I think [JMU] just got a little bit too aggressive with it,” Steinbrecher said.
Freshman outside hitter Olivia Vance showcased her talent tonight in the brand-new Convo. Despite JMU dropping the fourth set 25-20, she said she remained confident that the Dukes would win the fifth.
She raked up a total of 14 kills and finished with a .214% in hitting with a kill percentage of .333%.
“I knew that even if we didn’t win that entire set, we would win the game,” Vance said. ”The amount of work we put in both mentally and physically these past couple weeks have just been so rewarding, and I knew it would come to the point where we won the game.”
In the end, the Dukes did just that, pulling away with a 15-12 win in the fifth and final set to win 3-2.
JMU (1-0) next faces Ohio on Saturday at 4 p.m., while High Point plays UMBC on the same day at 12:30 p.m.