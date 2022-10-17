JMU volleyball defeated Georgia State in two straight matches this weekend, both ending in four sets.
Friday: JMU defeats Georgia State 3-1
JMU started off strong with a 25-20 win in the first set before Georgia State tied the match 1-1 with a close 28-26 victory in the second. The Dukes secured a lopsided 25-13 win in the third and won the fourth set by the same score to win the match.
Senior middle blocker Sophie Davis led the team in both kills and aces, tying senior outside hitter Danielle Nathan with 17 and tying sophomore libero/defensive specialist Madilyn O’Toole with two aces. For the Panthers, sophomore defensive specialist Livy Kowalkowski led the team with 22 digs.
Saturday: JMU wins three straight after falling in first set
In its second matchup, Georgia State came out strong, winning the first set 25-20. JMU rebounded quickly, winning the next three sets, 25-20, 25-21 and 25-19 to come back and win the match.
Junior outside hitter Miëtte Veldman spearheaded the Dukes’ comeback. She led the team with 21 kills, tied sophomore libero/defensive specialist Jaydyn Clemmer with a team high two aces and recorded a double-double with 21 kills and 14 digs, the third most on the team behind Clemmer (17) and sophomore libero/defensive specialist Madilyn O’Toole (15).
JMU returns to Godwin Hall for a two-match home series with Coastal Carolina, starting on Thursday at 6 p.m. Georgia State heads to Georgia Southern for a two-match series starting on Friday at the same time.