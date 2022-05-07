JMU volleyball released its schedule for the upcoming 2022 season Friday morning — its first in the Sun Belt Conference. The Dukes will play 11 home matches and 12 away matches this fall.
JMU opens the season with its annual home tournament Aug. 26-27 against Albany, Robert Morris and Kent State.
The Dukes hit the road Sept. 1-14 for six straight road matchups against Florida, Yale, Florida A&M, UMBC, Niagara and High Point to close out their non-conference play.
The final 16 matchups of the season for JMU are all against conference opponents. The Dukes host Appalachian State on Sept. 23-24 in their first Sun Belt matchup. JMU rounds out its regular season with road matchups against Texas State from Sept. 30 to Oct. 1, Georgia State on Oct. 14-15, Georgia Southern on Oct. 28-29 and Marshall on Nov. 4-5.
Conference home series for the Dukes include matchups with Old Dominion on Oct. 7-8, Coastal Carolina on Oct. 20-21 and South Alabama on Nov. 11-12 — the regular-season finale.
The Sun Belt Championships will be held Nov. 16-20 in Foley, Alabama.
Full Schedule
Aug. 26 vs. Albany at 7 p.m.
Aug. 27 vs. Robert Morris at 10 a.m.
Aug. 27 vs. Kent State at 7 p.m.
Sept. 1 at Florida State at 6 p.m.
Sept. 2 vs. Yale at 6 p.m. in Tallahassee, Florida
Sept. 3 vs. Florida A&M at 1 p.m. in Tallahassee, Florida
Sept. 9 at UMBC at 6 p.m.
Sept. 10 vs. Niagara at 2 p.m. in Baltimore, Maryland
Sept. 14 at High Point at 3 p.m.
Sept. 23 vs. Appalachian State at 6 p.m.
Sept. 24 vs. Appalachian State at 1 p.m.
Sept. 30 at Texas State at 6 p.m.
Oct.1 at Texas State at 1 p.m.
Oct. 7 vs. Old Dominion at 6 p.m.
Oct. 8 vs. Old Dominion at 1 p.m.
Oct. 14 at Georgia State at 6 p.m.
Oct. 15 at Georgia State at 1 p.m.
Oct. 20 vs. Coastal Carolina at 6 p.m.
Oct. 21 vs. Coastal Carolina at 6 p.m.
Oct. 28 at Georgia Southern at 6 p.m.
Oct. 29 at Georgia Southern at 1 p.m.
Nov. 4 at Marshall at 6 p.m.
Nov. 5 at Marshall at 1 p.m.
Nov. 11 vs. South Alabama at 6 p.m.
Nov. 12 vs. South Alabama at 1 p.m.
Nov. 16-20 Sun Belt Championship in Foley, Alabama
