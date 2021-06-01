JMU redshirt freshman jumper/javelin thrower Shelby Staib competed at the four-day NCAA Division I Women’s Outdoor Track & Field East Preliminary Round, hosted by North Florida University on Thursday. While she didn’t qualify for nationals, which will be held June 9-12 in Eugene, Oregon, Staib landed her third best mark of the year, 44.28 meters, to conclude a stellar debut season.
Staib finished 34th out of 48 of the region’s best javelin throwers. Auburn senior Kylee Carter won the event with a mark of 56.01 meters. Carter, along with the rest of the top-12 placers, earned a trip to Eugene for her efforts.
“The opportunity to compete with the best throwers in the East at NCAA Prelims is something I'll never forget,” Staib said to JMU Athletics. Head coach Ron McCown also spoke to JMU Athletics and said Staib was very consistent in her throwing every week and should be proud of what she accomplished this season.
Staib’s performance puts a cap on JMU’s spring track and field season. The Dukes’ winter and spring schedules are yet to be announced.
