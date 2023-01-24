JMU track & field placed first of two teams in the Blue Marlin Invitational, hosted by Virginia Wesleyan, on Saturday. Senior Rachel Lloyd headlined the Dukes’ multiple first-placers, setting a school record in the pole vault at 3.70m.
The Dukes placed first in each of the two heats of women’s 60-meter hurdles, with senior Bethany Biggi winning the first heat (time) and freshman Jenna Callan winning the second heat with a time of 9.58 seconds.
Junior Miranda Stanhope continued her first place streak, placing first in the women's 3000-meter with a time of 9:43. The Dukes claimed the entire podium during the event — senior Laura Webb finished second at 10:02, and sophomore Sofia Terenziani placed third, 12 seconds behind Webb . The remaining three runners for the Dukes all placed in the top 10: freshman Faithe Ketchum (fifth, 10:17), senior Jessica Cantrell (sixth, 10:33) and senior McKenzi Watkins (eighth, 10:55).
Two runners represented the Dukes in the top 10 for the women's 200-meter, with freshman Asia Powell finishing second with a time of 25.36 and sophomore Virginia Keys finishing ninth at 25.96. The Dukes also placed first in the women's 4x400-meter relay: Sophomore Sofia Lavershina, freshman Kadence Wilson, senior Arianna Eberly and sophomore Holly Mpassy all finished with a time of 3:52.
The Dukes’ compete next at the VMI Winter Classic in Lexington, Virginia, from Jan. 27-28th.