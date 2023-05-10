With 18 seniors on the team, this JMU track & field season has been focused on records, memories and sisterhood. Many members of the team will be moving on to pursue their personal goals after the Sun Belt Outdoor Championships and the following NCAA playoffs, but excitement ensues across the team in preparation for its final conference meet.
After tying for seventh of 13 teams in the Indoor Championships, senior runner Laura Webb said the team knows they can do better than last time. She added that they are familiar with their competition and are excited to have one final meet in the Sun Belt Championships.
“When I actually get there and run my last race, maybe we'll have some emotions,” Webb said. “But right now, I'm just too excited for it.”
The only event Webb is competing in during her last meet is the 5k race on the final day.Webb currently stands seventh on the all-time 5k list at 18:54, and is focused on earning a personal record and placing well enough to earn her team points. With the 5k being one of the last events of the meet and most other runners competing earlier in the day, she feels she will have an advantage in having fresh legs.
Even though pole vaulter Rachel Lloyd is a senior, she still gets nervous before meets.
Being able to channel her nervous energy toward excitement has helped her thrive in adversity, she said. After facing many talented teams back in February such as Coastal Carolina and Arkansas State, she knows what other teams are capable of, but said she feels she can handle any condition given to her better than her competition.
Lloyd tries not to focus too much on what other people are doing right or wrong and instead on what she knows she can do. Along with coaches, the team’s psychologist Dr. Bob Harmison has been able to help Lloyd focus on improving herself.
“He’s been talking me through a lot of just strategies to stay calm and stay focused,” Lloyd said. She knows to not let anything that goes wrong be a reason to not have a good day and stay successful.
After putting in the work all season, Lloyd said the team is “physically capable” of success. The final week leading up to the championships has been focused on fine tuning the little details that can get the team further, such as running forms, throwing techniques, and increasing pole lengths, she added.
Reaching a height of 4 meters is what Lloyd is most focused on rather than what position she places, as this has been her goal since entering college. Her current record is 3.91m, set at the JMU Invitational earlier this season.
“At practice, we don't put a bar up, we just go over like a bungee so it doesn't fall down if we hit it. It's more worrying about technique and stuff like that,” Lloyd said. “Recently, we've been doing more bar work so that I can prepare myself for in competition when the bar is actually up.”
Senior javelin thrower Shelby Staib said her timing and technique has been in a bit of a “slump” the past couple weeks, but has been communicating closely with Coach Ron McCown about a practice schedule that works for her. This has restored her optimism needed not only for the Sun Belt Championships, but the NCAA playoffs.
McCown has also been passing along advice to Lloyd about allowing herself to be more honest and open.
“Coach McCown is good at just talking us down if we're really nervous,” Lloyd said. “So if … I have these expectations to meet he's really good at taking off the pressure, just reminding me like, ‘this is supposed to be fun.’”
One way the team exemplifies sisterhood is through a tradition called secret sister. Each member of the team randomly draws the name of a teammate that they are assigned to leave secret gifts and notes of encouragement for.
“Your secret sister is revealed at the end of the season, solidifying a personal connection that has already been created,” sophomore runner Holly Mpassy said
Staib enjoys reading the notes left by her secret sister, as it gives her confidence boosters before meets.
“There's something to be said for those words of affirmations from your teammates that just help you push harder and also just feel more relaxed and supported as you're, you know, juggling all the aspects of the student athlete,” Staib said.
Webb enjoys encouraging others on the team and knowing your team is always thinking about you through little notes and gifts.
When Webb was a freshman, she felt the team lacked the culture and sisterhood it possesses now, which has increased the team effort immensely.
“I think, overall, just like really having an individual relationship with every person on the team,” Webb said. “That just creates like a really good environment where people feel like they can work hard.”
Through enduring the COVID-19 pandemic and two stress fractures , there were times when Webb was unsure of if she was going to achieve the goals she wanted to or not, and running was hard for her, she said. However, this season has “felt like a dream” for her, between staying healthy and feeling like Coach Rebekah Rickseckers training has finally clicked.
Being able to see herself compete at 100% health has been a gift for Webb she said, as she’s accomplished goals such as setting top 10 records program records (Add records in what).
“It didn't really seem like it was gonna happen,” Webb said. “But, it's all kind of coming together now which is really exciting”
Little things like doing homework in the locker room and working out with teammates is what Webb said she’s going to miss most. She said it’s going to be hard leaving friendships and the people she has shared the many little moments of life in college with. After graduation, Webb will be moving to Charlottesville to pursue her dream job of becoming a labor and delivery nurse.
“I'm happy that I've run well, and I'm happy that I've definitely contributed to the team,” Webb said. “Just being a good teammate is like the main thing that I want people to remember from my time here.”
Although her parents won’t be at the meet watching, Webb feels like the parents of her teammates are still family, especially the seniors' parents who have supported her and the team for four years.
Although Lloyd will be attending JMU next year for the speech pathology graduate program, nearing the end of her final year of competition has been “bittersweet.”. The decision to not compete next year was tough and was only made in April. She feels it’s the best decision for her mental and physical health. Despite not competing in any events next season, she’s excited to help the coaching staff.
Being part of a team environment, competing alongside her friends, and just competitions overall are all things that Staib is going to miss about JMU track & field. Although her body has taken a large toll from four years of Javelin, Staib plans to go out with a bang and “her hair on fire,” leaving it all out there.
After college Staib will be working for KPMG, a federal finance agency in Virginia Beach.
Staib said putting everything she has out on the track sets an example for the underclassmen on the team and allows them to continue those characteristics in the future. She enjoys setting the standard for practices while supporting her teammates, giving them the confidence to perform well.
Each year at JMU has been different for Staib as there have been many changes to her schedule. After enduring the COVID year along with the CAA ban a season later, Staib is excited to finally chase a conference championship.
“We're going to be surrounded by so many talented and competitive athletes,” Staib said. o I think that competitiveness that we'll be surrounded by will help feed our own energy, and help us get hyped up.”