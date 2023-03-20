JMU track and field finished second out of 32 teams in the Alan Connie Shamrock Invitational in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, over the weekend, earning 111.5 team points. Duke finished first with 247 points, more than twice as many points as JMU.
The first day saw two Dukes compete; each finished in the top 10 for their respective events. Senior Shelby Staib finished third in the javelin toss, earning a distance of 47.6m and six team points, while sophomore Sierra Puleo finished seventh in her first ever 10,000m race with her time of 39:33.
Puleo added two more total team points, and the Dukes finished day one sitting in fourth place with eight points, just four points behind third place Slippery Rock.
Freshman Asia Powell earned the second fastest 100m sprint time in school history, 11.70 seconds, on her day two preliminary race. Her time is just shy of almuna Tanique Carter (2006-09)’s time of 11.68. In the 100m finals, Powell finished eighth and sophomore Virginia Keys earned a personal-best time of 12.10.
In the field, JMU senior Rachel Lloyd earned first in the pole vault with her height of 3.7m, while teammate junior Erica Moolman reached a height of 3.35m and tied for fourth. Senior Isabella Bogdan leaped a career-best 5.20m in the long jump.
Powell and Keys joined JMU sophomores Jordyn Henderson and Holly Mpassy in the 4x200m relay and finished with a time of 1:40. The Dukes also competed in the 4x800m relays and were represented by freshmen Caroline Morley and Faithe Ketchum and seniors Maddy Hesler and Jessica Cantrell, who finished with a time of 9:51.
JMU finished day two in third with a total of 52.5 points, 15.5 points shy of second place Coastal Carolina and far behind first-place Duke (122 points).
The Dukes earned 19 team points in the 3000m race to highlight the track events on the final day with three runners in the top 10: senior Maddy Hesler (2nd, 10:16), junior McKenzi Watkins (4th, 10:39) and freshman Faithe Ketchum (5th, 10:47).
JMU senior Jenae Bowers earned two team points in field events with her seventh-place effort in shot put, heaving a distance of 12.14. Dukes’ junior Paige Miller earned second in the high jump flight B at 1.58m.
Henderson, Powell and Keys competed in their final relay of the weekend in the 4x100 alongside sophomore Kaia Putman, finishing in second with a time of 47.18, just one second shy of first-place Duke. The Dukes also placed second in the 4x400m race with senior Arianna Eberly, freshman Kadence Wilson, sophomore Sofia Lavreshina and Mpassy, finishing in 3:47.
The Dukes next compete in the Raleigh Relays on Friday and Saturday in Raleigh, North Carolina.