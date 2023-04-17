JMU track and field hosted the JMU Invitational Saturday, April 15, at Sentara Park, earning six event wins along with setting nine top-10 school records.
Here are a few of the standout performances:
In the triple jump, graduate student Skyla Davidson placed first, and earned not only a personal-best jump of 12.86m, but the third best distance in program history. Senior Alex Kwasnik tied for the fifth best high jump in school history and placed second in the event with a height of 1.68m, while senior Erin Babashak tied her personal-best distance of 5.45m in the long jump, and placed fifth.
Senior runner Laura Webb and junior runner Miranda Stanhope earned the fifth and sixth best times respectively in program history during the 3000m, finishing in 9:42.16, and 9:42.67. In the 200m, freshman Asia Powell finished in 24.38, tying for the seventh best time in JMU history.
Two Dukes competed in the hammer throw, with sophomore Ryann Bennett tossing a personal-best throw of 38.96m, and sophomore Jaiden Martellucci placing eighth with her distance of 45.14m. Senior Shelby Staib placed first in the javelin toss with her distance of 42.25m, and senior Bethany Biggi earned a season best heave of 33.64m, acquiring the bronze.
Babashak and Davidson also both earned personal-best times in the 100m hurdles, finishing the run in 14.27 and 15.36 respectively.
The Dukes’ next competition is the Virginia Relays on April 21 and 22, in Charlottesville, Virginia.