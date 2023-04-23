JMU track and field competed in the Virginia Challenge on April 20 and 21, and saw another school record broken along with four top five finishes.
On Friday, sophomore Jaiden Martellucci placed 32nd of 39 competitors in the hammer throw with her toss of 43.9m, while seniors Erin Babashak and Bethany Biggi both competed in the first heptathlon of the season. This consisted of the 100m dash, high jump, shot put and 200m run. Babashak and Biggi placed 14th and 15th respectively of 17 competitors.
Sophomore Holly Mpassy finished the 400m dash in 54.36, setting a program record and placing fourth on Saturday. Freshman Asia Powell earned her second best 100m dash time of the season, finishing in 11.59, while senior Laura Webb scored a personal best time of 4:33 in the 1500m race and placed fifth.
Senior Rachel Lloyd placed second in the pole vault with her season best leap of 3.83m. Finishing the second day was senior Shelby Staib who placed fifth in the javelin toss with a throw of 45.28m
The Dukes’ next competition is the Penn Relays from April 27-29 in Philadelphia.