JMU track and field competed in the Penn Relays from April 27-29 and earned three top-five finishes.
On Thursday, JMU was represented by junior runner Miranda Stanhope and senior Laura Webb in the first and second sections of the 5000m. Stanhope finished with a time of 16:50, less than a second shy of her personal record, while Webb earned the seventh-fastest 5000m time in school history and earned a personal best time of 16:42. Sophomore Sofia Lavreshina earned a season-best time of 1:01 in the 400m hurdles.
Senior Rachel Lloyd kicked off Friday for the Dukes earning her second-best pole vault mark of the season at 3.78m. She tied for fourth in the event while senior Alex Kwasnik placed fourth in the high jump with her height of 1.59m
The 4x100m relay crew of sophomore Kaia Putman, freshman Asia Powell, sophomore Virginia Keys and sophomore Holly Mpassy finished in 47.28, just missing qualification for Saturday's final. The Dukes finished the sprint medley relay in 4:14, being represented by Putman, senior Erin Babashak, senior Annie Dunlop and graduate student Sinead Sargent.
Along with hosts Penn, JMU was the only school to have multiple competitors reach the triple jump finals in graduate student Skyla Davidson and junior Jordan Venning.
The Dukes’ next competition is the Liberty Twilight Qualifier on May 3, in Lynchburg, Virginia. This will be the Dukes final meet before the Sun Belt Outdoor Championships.