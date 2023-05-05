Maya Gary

Junior Maya Gary sprints to the finish line in JMU track & field's JMU Invite last season on April 17, 2022. JMU most recently competed at the Liberty Twilight Qualifier, its last event before the Sun Belt Outdoor Championships. 

 Breeze file photo

Distance runners for JMU track and field finished their season on Wednesday at the Liberty Twilight Qualifier. Here’s what you need to know:

 

  • Junior Mary Milby finished her first 400m dash of her college career in 1:02, while freshman Caroline Morley competed in her first 800m race of the season and finished in 2:25. Sophomore Riley Schindel finished the same event in 2:37.

  • Three Dukes competed in the 1500m race, led by freshman Faithe Ketchum who finished in 4:47, a new personal best. Just seconds behind her was senior Jessica Cantrell, who finished in 4:50. Senior McKenzi Watkins finished with a personal best time of 5:03.

 

The Dukes are set to compete in the Sun Belt Outdoor Championships from May 11-13 in Myrtle Beach, S.C. at the Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium.

