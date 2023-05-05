Distance runners for JMU track and field finished their season on Wednesday at the Liberty Twilight Qualifier. Here’s what you need to know:
Junior Mary Milby finished her first 400m dash of her college career in 1:02, while freshman Caroline Morley competed in her first 800m race of the season and finished in 2:25. Sophomore Riley Schindel finished the same event in 2:37.
Three Dukes competed in the 1500m race, led by freshman Faithe Ketchum who finished in 4:47, a new personal best. Just seconds behind her was senior Jessica Cantrell, who finished in 4:50. Senior McKenzi Watkins finished with a personal best time of 5:03.
The Dukes are set to compete in the Sun Belt Outdoor Championships from May 11-13 in Myrtle Beach, S.C. at the Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium.